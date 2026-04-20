Car Wars' AI Scheduler Now Integrates Directly with myKaarma to Deliver Faster, More Reliable Service Scheduling

Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with myKaarma, a leading provider of end-to-end service lane technology solutions built for franchise auto dealerships.

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with myKaarma, a leading provider of end-to-end service lane technology solutions built for franchise auto dealerships. This new partnership enables dealerships to streamline service scheduling, improve appointment accuracy, and ensure their service operations run smoothly.

Car Wars' Cari AI Scheduler takes the hassle out of service appointment booking, freeing advisors to focus on delivering exceptional in-person service to customers in the drive. Designed with CRISP best practices, Cari ensures accurate and consistent bookings every time, operating 24/7 without capacity limits. By handling routine appointment calls, Cari improves efficiency, keeps service bays full, and enhances the customer experience.

Unlike previous solutions that rely on additional integration layers, this new partnership allows dealerships to book, modify, and cancel service appointments in real time, reducing delays, eliminating potential points of failure, and ensuring complete alignment with the dealer's live myKaarma setup.

"Our goal is to make service scheduling as fast, accurate, and reliable as possible for dealers," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "Integrating Cari directly with myKaarma means dealerships can trust that their schedules are always in sync, their workflows run without disruption, and their customers enjoy a seamless booking experience."

By leveraging this integration, dealerships using myKaarma can:

Reduce manual scheduling errors

Improve appointment accuracy and shop capacity management

Minimize downtime caused by slower, multi-layer integrations

Serve more customers without increasing staff workload

The integration is available now to all dealers ready to set up Cari Scheduler using myKaarma to provide a faster, more reliable way to manage service scheduling and strengthen the customer experience.

To learn more about Cari Phone Assist, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

SOURCE Car Wars