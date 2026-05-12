Car Wars' AI Scheduler Now Integrates Directly with UpdatePromise for Seamless Service Scheduling

Car Wars is excited to announce that Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with UpdatePromise. This new partnership enables dealerships to streamline service scheduling, improve appointment accuracy, and ensure their service operations run smoothly.

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce that Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with UpdatePromise, a widely adopted service scheduling and communication platform for franchise dealerships. This new partnership enables dealerships to streamline service scheduling, improve appointment accuracy, and ensure their service operations run smoothly.

Car Wars' Cari Scheduler is an AI-powered scheduling tool that handles the full service appointment conversation from start to finish, answering calls, booking appointments, processing changes, and managing cancellations without putting anything on an advisor's plate. Available around the clock and built on CRISP best practices, Cari delivers a consistent, professional experience on every call while keeping service bays filled and advisors focused on the customers in front of them.

This direct integration gives dealerships a real-time connection between Cari and their UpdatePromise platform, meaning appointments are reflected accurately the moment they are booked, changed, or cancelled. There are no middleware layers to manage, no sync delays to account for, and no risk of schedules falling out of alignment.

"UpdatePromise has earned the trust of franchise dealerships across the country," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "By integrating Cari directly into that platform, we're giving dealers a way to automate scheduling without sacrificing the accuracy and reliability their operations depend on."

"At UpdatePromise, our focus has always been on helping dealerships deliver a faster, more transparent service experience while improving operational performance," said Curtis Nixon, CEO of UpdatePromise. "Integrating with Cari Scheduler gives dealers the ability to automate appointment scheduling without sacrificing accuracy or control. It's a powerful combination that reduces friction for both the customer and the service team."

Dealerships using UpdatePromise will see immediate operational benefits, including:

Fewer missed or duplicated appointments due to real-time sync

Better shop capacity management with accurate, up-to-the-minute scheduling data

Less time spent on manual corrections and follow-up calls

More customers served without adding headcount

For dealerships operating under OEM scheduling requirements, this integration is particularly significant. The direct integration ensures Cari works seamlessly within those existing mandated workflows — no workarounds, no reconciliation, no gaps.

The integration is available now to all dealers ready to set up Cari Scheduler with UpdatePromise to provide a faster, more reliable way to manage service scheduling and strengthen the customer experience.

To learn more about Cari Phone Assist, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, CA, provides service lane technology designed to improve communication, transparency, and performance in automotive service departments. Through an integrated platform that includes scheduling, digital multi-point inspections with video and photos, and real-time customer communication, UpdatePromise helps dealerships operate more efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. The company partners with dealerships and OEMs nationwide to support modern service operations and drive measurable results. Learn more at www.updatepromise.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

SOURCE Car Wars