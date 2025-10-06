Car Wars and Dealer-FX Partner to Deliver Real-Time, OEM-Aligned Service Scheduling Through Cari AI Scheduler

Car Wars is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with Dealer-FX enabling dealerships to book, modify, and manage service appointments in real time.

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates directly with Dealer-FX, the automotive industry's leading service lane technology provider. This partnership enables dealerships to book, modify, and manage service appointments in real time, ensuring OEM-aligned accuracy while reducing advisor workload.

Through this integration, Cari connects directly into Dealer-FX's ONE Platform, a platform endorsed by major OEMs such as GM, Toyota, and Stellantis, making it a trusted choice for thousands of dealerships across North America. Real-time intelligence from Dealer-FX eliminates double-bookings, keeps calendars accurate, and creates a smoother scheduling experience for customers.

Available 24/7/365, Cari handles routine appointment calls so advisors can focus on the drive, keeping bays full and service operations running efficiently.

"Our mission is to make service scheduling as seamless and efficient as possible for dealers," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "By connecting Cari directly with Dealer-FX, we're enabling dealerships to run more OEM-aligned, accurate, and efficient service operations while creating a smoother booking experience for their customers."

Through this integration, dealerships using Dealer-FX can:

Ensure OEM-aligned bookings that follow manufacturer guidelines

Eliminate scheduling errors and double-bookings with real-time appointment availability

The Dealer-FX integration is available now to all dealerships ready to set up Cari Scheduler and strengthen their service operations with faster, more reliable appointment booking.

To learn more about Cari Phone Assist, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

About Dealer-FX

Since 2007, Dealer-FX has established itself as a leader in software and consultative services for automotive retailer fixed operations throughout North America. Through the provision of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs and third-party systems, Dealer-FX transforms how retailers manage service departments by streamlining processes and communication. As a member of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands, Dealer-FX complements its core software offering with business development services (Blueprint) and marketing support (Total Service Marketing). For more information, visit Dealer-FX.com.

