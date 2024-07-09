Car Wars and Dealership Performance 360 CRM Announce New Integration Streamlining User Experience

Car Wars and Dealership Performance 360 CRM (DP360 CRM) are pleased to announce an innovative integration that will enhance dealers' user experiences.

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, an innovator in call tracking and phone handling solutions in the automotive industry, and Dealership Performance 360 CRM (DP360 CRM), a leader in AI-driven software and customer relationship management for leisure and automotive dealers, are pleased to announce an innovative integration giving dealers an enhanced user experience.

"We are excited to introduce this new integration with DP360 CRM," said Cassie Broemmer, Chief Revenue Officer at Car Wars. "Our collaboration ensures that dealerships can efficiently manage and follow up on leads. By integrating inbound call data directly tied to customer records and providing outbound call functionality through a Chrome extension, we are driving better traffic management and accountability, which ultimately leads to increased revenue. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation in dealership technology."

"This partnership signifies our commitment to empowering dealerships with cutting-edge technology," said Phong Tran, Vice President of Sales at Dealership Performance CRM. "By combining our CRM expertise with Car Wars' VOIP capabilities, we enable dealerships to elevate customer service and sales performance."

The integration offers dealerships several key benefits, enhancing their call tracking and management capabilities. Only calls where the caller's phone number is tied to a customer record in DP360 CRM will be shared, ensuring relevant and organized communication. These inbound calls are automatically tracked, recorded, and pushed into the DP360 CRM system, allowing for easy retrieval and follow-up. Sales agents can also initiate outbound calls directly from the customer record within DP360 CRM using a Chrome extension for improved accountability. Additionally, mutual clients will benefit from Car Wars' AI features including call recaps and categorizations, enabling managers to quickly understand what happened during phone calls, identify critical opportunities, and ensure proper follow-up is conducted. This integration empowers dealerships to handle phone leads more effectively, ensuring every call is managed properly and every opportunity is seized.

Integration capabilities are now available for all DP360 CRM and Car Wars users. To learn more about Car Wars' full suite of artificial intelligence solutions and integration abilities, visit https://carwars.com/main/product-offerings/#integrations

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships. Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

About Dealership Performance 360 CRM

Dealership Performance 360 CRM (DP360 CRM) is a leading industry expert with over a decade of experience in enhancing process, procedure, and accountability for dealerships worldwide. Serving the Powersports, Marine, RV, Truck, Trailer, Automotive and Agriculture industries, DP360 CRM is one of the top integrated CRMs with 300+ partners and integrations among the biggest OEMs, DMS', third-party portals, and website providers. DP360 CRM supports over 2,000 retailers and partners with global brands such as Harley-Davidson®, Polaris®, Airstream®, BRP®, Winnebago® and many more. Known for its technological advancements in agile software development, DP360 CRM provides user-friendly tools that create a comprehensive 360-degree view of operations for high performing dealerships. Dealership Performance CRM empowers dealerships to achieve maximum efficiency and success.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

SOURCE Car Wars