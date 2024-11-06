Car Wars and Fullpath Partner to Unlock High-Value Customer Insights for Automotive Dealers

Car Wars has integrated with Fullpath to provide dealerships with an unprecedented ability to identify and connect with high-value customers, specifically those with positive equity who have not yet received a phone call.

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, a leader in AI-fueled phone call management and call analytics, has integrated with Fullpath, a premier Customer Data Platform (CDP) specializing in the automotive industry. This powerful new partnership provides dealerships with an unprecedented ability to identify and connect with high-value customers, specifically those with positive equity who have not yet received a phone call.

Through the integration, Fullpath's CDP will incorporate Car Wars' extensive call data, including details such as duration and outcome, enhancing the depth of customer profiles. Simultaneously, Car Wars will leverage Fullpath's robust data to empower dealers with custom reports and actionable insights directly within its platform, offering a seamless pathway to high-value customer interactions.

"The partnership between Car Wars and Fullpath allows our mutual customers to take a proactive approach in their customer outreach, particularly by identifying key segments like customers with positive equity who are primed for engagement," stated Stephane Ferri, CEO of Car Wars. "This is a game changer for dealers looking to strategically connect with in-market buyers who may otherwise go unnoticed."

"Dealerships rely on both Fullpath and Car Wars to drive meaningful customer engagements," said Mike DeCecco, Fullpath's VP of Business Development. "With Car Wars activity now integrated directly into Fullpath's customer records, dealers have unparalleled insight into customer behavior. This allows them to make data-driven marketing decisions based on recent phone engagements and reach customers at the right time with relevant messaging. It's another step in breaking down data silos that previously challenged our dealer clients."

This integration marks a significant step forward for dealerships, as it combines Car Wars' industry-leading call data with Fullpath's comprehensive shopper insights. Dealers can easily identify high-value customers with equity and prioritize outreach accordingly with the detailed and segmented data insights. By bringing phone and data intelligence together, this partnership fosters a more streamlined workflow, making it simple for dealerships to manage and optimize equity-driven opportunities.

To learn more about Car Wars' full suite of artificial intelligence solutions and integration abilities, visit https://carwars.com/main/product-offerings/#integrations.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is a leading customer data platform (CDP) designed specifically for the automotive industry, enabling dealerships to harness the power of data-driven marketing and enhance customer engagement. With a mission to empower dealerships to utilize their first-party data, Fullpath offers solutions that make it easier to connect with customers, increase sales, and drive loyalty.

