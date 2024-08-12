Car Wars and GoTo Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Enhance Automotive Dealership Integration

Partnership Brings Dealers an Advanced Cloud Phone System Integrated with Phone Processes and Lead Management

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading expert in automotive phone call handling technology, and GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, today announced a renewed commitment to their partnership. Building on several years of successful collaboration, this strengthened alliance aims to bring automotive dealers an even more powerful and seamless integration.

Car Wars and GoTo remain dedicated to providing dealers with a robust, reliable solution that addresses their unique needs. The renewed partnership with GoTo leverages GoTo Connect's latest set of APIs for immediate integration improvements and enhanced user experience.

"Our ongoing partnership with GoTo has always been about providing dealers with the best tools to manage their phone systems effectively," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "With this renewed commitment, we are positioned to offer an even more seamless, efficient, and innovative solution that enhances every aspect of dealership phone processes."

Both Car Wars and GoTo have introduced new AI features that help dealers take action on their most important leads. GoTo Connect's AI-powered call insights and sentiment analysis provide valuable details into customer interactions to deliver the highest level of service and save time. Looking ahead, future innovations will explore using these AI capabilities together, as well as improving setup and administrative features for a better user experience and streamlined user management between both platforms and the dealer's CRM.

In 2023 alone, Car Wars captured over 290 million calls for dealer partners, demonstrating the scale and effectiveness of its technology.

"The strengthened partnership between Car Wars and GoTo represents a significant advancement for automotive dealerships," said Michael Day, VP of Partner Sales at GoTo. "Our combined efforts ensure that dealers have access to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support, driving their success in today's competitive market."

GoTo Connect's cloud phone system provides intelligent call routing and customizable options through its online admin portal, allowing dealers to tailor their phone experience to their specific needs. This flexibility extends to using existing hardware or handling calls via tablets, smartphones, or softphones.

By capturing and analyzing raw phone system data, Car Wars continues to offer actionable insights that improve customer calling experiences, fix operational gaps, and reduce costs. The integration with GoTo Connect ensures a single end-to-end call recording, eliminating gaps and ensuring all calls and texts are accurately logged in Car Wars' Customer Relationship Management system.

"We're proud to partner with Car Wars as a leader in the automotive industry to deliver powerful insights and actionable intelligence with GoTo Connect," said Jeff Cook, Senior Manager, Product Management at GoTo. "Together, we're helping dealerships optimize communications with customers and drive success."

The partnership reaffirms Car Wars and GoTo's dedication to leveraging advanced technology and personalized support, enabling dealerships to maximize efficiency and drive customer satisfaction.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights, and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

About GoTo

GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what's most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers more than 1 billion remote support sessions and 1 million customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with over 2,800 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Media Contact

Heather Isaacks, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

Ed Cruz, GoTo, 1 617-279-2443, [email protected], https://www.goto.com/

SOURCE Car Wars