Car Wars and Revvable Partner to Connect Customer Conversations Directly to the Powersports Deal Pipeline

Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for dealerships, has integrated with Revvable, the CRM built specifically for powersports dealers. The integration connects Car Wars' call intelligence and conversation tracking directly into Revvable's pipeline, giving powersports dealerships one connected view from first inquiry to purchase.

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for dealerships, has integrated with Revvable, the CRM built specifically for powersports dealers. The integration connects Car Wars' call intelligence and conversation tracking directly into Revvable's pipeline, giving powersports dealerships one connected view from first inquiry to purchase.

Car Wars helps dealership teams turn every call into a tracked, actionable part of the sales process. Built on CRISP best practices, Car Wars gives dealerships visibility into what's driving calls, what's happening on them, and which ones turn into deals.

Revvable manages the entire deal journey in a single system. "A CRM should tell you the full story, and without call data you're missing a massive piece of the puzzle," said Jory Anderson, CEO of Revvable. "Car Wars fills that gap, so dealers see every deal from the first conversation to the close." With Car Wars now integrated into that pipeline, every call becomes part of the deal record automatically, attached to the right customer and the right opportunity without manual entry or guesswork.

"Powersports dealers move fast, and their tools need to move with them," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "This integration means every conversation is captured where the deal actually lives, so reps spend less time on data entry and more time closing."

By leveraging this integration, dealerships using Revvable can:

Keep every call automatically logged and attached to the right customer and opportunity

Eliminate manual entry between their call tracking solution and the CRM

Give reps a complete activity feed with calls included, alongside credit, inventory, and communication history

Help managers coach with full context instead of piecing together what happened across systems

Move faster from first inquiry to signed deal with nothing falling through the cracks

This integration is available now, giving powersports dealers on Car Wars and Revvable a single, connected view of every deal.

To learn more about Car Wars, visit https://carwars.com/main/

Media Contact

Megan Pike, Car Wars, 1 7204024023, [email protected]

SOURCE Car Wars