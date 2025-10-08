Car Wars Announces CDK Integration Through the Fortellis Marketplace with Cari Service Scheduler

Car Wars today announced its integration with CDK to publish on The Fortellis Marketplace. The integration offers dealers, OEMs and developers the ability to quickly create new solutions designed to streamline dealer operations.

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, a leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced its integration with CDK to publish on The Fortellis Marketplace. The integration offers dealers, OEMs and developers the ability to quickly create new solutions designed to streamline dealer operations.

"We built Cari to take the weight of appointment setting off your team and ensure every inbound call gets handled with speed and professionalism," said Stephane Ferri, CEO of Car Wars. "Now that Cari integrates directly with CDK, more dealers can unlock time savings and boost customer experience without sacrificing control or accuracy."

Cari Service Scheduler is an AI-powered scheduling assistant that answers inbound calls, detects caller intent, and automatically books service appointments into the dealership's DMS. With the CDK integration, Cari can now seamlessly push and pull appointment data eliminating double entry, reducing manual errors, and enabling fixed ops teams to focus on high-impact customer interactions. The result is improved appointment capture, fewer dropped calls, and increased revenue-generating ROs.

The Fortellis Marketplace is an online automotive commerce exchange that enables a true exchange of information and data in an open, secure and accessible global network. The CDK platform enables Car Wars to provide dealers with intelligent, AI-powered scheduling capabilities that increase efficiency and drive measurable results in the Service Department.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

About Fortellis

Fortellis is a technology platform by CDK that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

