Car Wars Announces Innovative Updates and Solutions at NADA 2024 Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leader in phone solutions and call analytics within the automotive industry, is excited to announce new and upcoming technology advancements at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Conference on February 1st –4th, 2024. With a commitment to advancing the way dealerships communicate and operate, Car Wars is unveiling a suite of cutting-edge updates that will shape the future of automotive phone solutions.

Car Wars' mission is to maximize the vast potential of AI and large language models while strongly utilizing the human element at the core of their approach. This year, Car Wars is excited to introduce a range of new technology enhancements and offerings, empowering dealerships to Own the Phone on every call, every text, everywhere.

The innovations include Mystery Shop Scorecard, CRISP Phone Training for Service, Call Coaching, Redesigned Call Alerts, CRISP reporting for Texting, a DriveCentric Texting Integration, a Mobile App, Dashboard Insights, Single Sign-On Integrations, and Cari Phone Assist - an AI Scheduler.

On 'Every Call' you will have the ability to adopt:

Mystery Shop: Car Wars is redefining Mystery Shop Reporting by providing a customized set of questions tailored to dealerships' needs. These are available for every unique Sales opportunity call throughout the month, rather than limited sample sizes. Roll up the reporting by store, brand, region, or group to gain a holistic view of call data trends.

CRISP Phone Training for Service Departments: Enroll Service Advisors in an ongoing certification program designed to enhance their skills in handling service opportunity calls, declined services, and overcoming customer objections. CRISP Phone Training for Service is turnover-proof, placing new Service Advisors at the start of the course when they're added to Car Wars Service.

LLM-Based Call Coaching: With the press of a button, provide expert Call Coaching on inbound and outbound Sales calls. The large language models utilized are specifically trained around Car Wars' CRISP methodology and appointment-booking best practices. Access coaching notes on calls before conducting employee one-on-ones or send employees their coached calls over time.

Refined Call Alerts: Car Wars' redesigned Call Alert emails allow access to the most crucial call information. Quickly review call outcomes, call recaps, coaching notes, ad source information, and customer details to take prompt action on every call.

Cari Phone Assist for Service Scheduling: Cari, in her smartest role yet, expertly handles and books service appointments, freeing up your advisors to provide top-notch customer service for those with vehicles already in the drive. Prioritizing seamless Connections, Cari ensures that every caller has the option for a warm handoff to a real human whenever an extra layer of assistance is needed.

With 'Every Text' you can access:

CRISP Reporting Metrics for Text Messages: Recognizing the increasing preference for text communication among dealers, Car Wars introduces CRISP for Texting. Equip staff to treat every text message opportunity with the same dedication as phone calls, ensuring immediate responses, appointments are requested, firm appointments are set, and staff re-engages with cold text leads. CRISP for Texting analyzes every text conversation, providing insight into staff performance.

Advanced Texting Integration with DriveCentric: For dealerships using DriveCentric, Car Wars' DriveCentric Texting Integration ensures that text conversations pass through Car Wars for CRISP reporting. Additionally, individual agent lines create an ideal customer experience where clients can call and text their Sales or Service Advisor on a single tracked line.

View insights from 'Everywhere':

Car Wars Mobile App: Car Wars introduces a powerful mobile app. With this, Car Wars is able to bring the most urgent and actionable parts of Car Wars to the palm of your hand. This includes features like Call Alerts, seamless texting, and access to the most popular Car Wars reports.

Highlighted Dashboard Insights: The Car Wars dashboard highlights the most critical trends and of-the-moment insights from dealerships' inbound and outbound calls. Stay updated on the day's progress toward Pursue goals for outbound calls, identify the top-performing agents, access quick links to unconnected calls, and much more.

Seamless Single Sign-On Integrations: Integrations with access management platforms make using Car Wars easier than ever and ensure the right people in each organization have access to call data. What's more, Car Wars' integrations with Okta, Google, Microsoft Active Directory, Azure, SAML, and more maintain staff lists and provide more accurate call assignment and reporting.

Car Wars is excited to bring these groundbreaking updates and innovations to NADA 2024, reaffirming their commitment to helping dealerships Own the Phone.

Visit their booth #6919N at the conference to learn more about how Car Wars can revolutionize your dealership's operations and boost your success.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

Media Contact

