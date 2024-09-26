Car Wars Announces New Integration with Reynolds and Reynolds FOCUS CRM to Enhance Phone Traffic Management and Follow-Up Accountability

Car Wars is excited to announce a new integration to enhance dealership customer service and sales performance through seamless inbound and outbound phone call management with Reynolds and Reynolds FOCUS CRM.

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars is excited to announce a new integration to enhance dealership customer service and sales performance through seamless inbound and outbound phone call management with Reynolds and Reynolds FOCUS CRM. This integration now allows external phone systems to integrate with FOCUS providing more than 2,000 dealerships with advanced tools to streamline communication and boost efficiency.

"This integration with Reynolds and Reynolds FOCUS signifies our commitment to empowering dealers with innovative call management solutions," said Cassie Broemmer, Chief Revenue Officer at Car Wars. "Our commitment to technological advancements is reflected in this collaboration, which combines our advanced call tracking and call management technology with the robust platform of FOCUS. By integrating inbound and outbound call data that can be matched to FOCUS customer records and offering click-to-call functionality, we empower dealerships to improve traffic management and accountability, ultimately driving increased revenue."

The integration provides dealerships with numerous key advantages. Phone calls linked to customer records in FOCUS are shared, ensuring organized and relevant communication. Inbound and outbound calls are automatically tracked, recorded, and integrated into FOCUS, making follow-up simple. Sales agents can initiate outbound calls directly from customer records within FOCUS on desktop or through the mobile app using click-to-call for improved accountability. Moreover, mutual clients benefit from Car Wars' AI, which offers detailed recaps and categorizations, allowing managers to quickly understand call outcomes, identify critical opportunities, and ensure proper follow-up. This integration enhances dealerships' ability to manage phone leads efficiently, ensuring every call is handled correctly and every opportunity is capitalized on.

Integration capabilities are now available for select Reynolds and Reynolds FOCUS and Car Wars users, with a full rollout coming soon. To learn more about Car Wars' full suite of artificial intelligence solutions and integration abilities, visit https://carwars.com/main/product-offerings/#integrations

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

