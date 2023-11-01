Car Wars Announces Seamless Texting Integration with DriveCentric to Redefine Communication and Dealership Efficiency

Car Wars and DriveCentric introduce a unique texting integration to redefine customer engagement and dealership efficiency.

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - Car Wars, an innovator in call tracking and phone handling solutions in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce an innovative texting integration with DriveCentric, a leader in customer relationship management software for automotive dealers. This collaboration introduces a unique texting integration, utilizing the advanced capabilities of both Car Wars and DriveCentric, to redefine customer engagement and dealership efficiency.

Notable features of this integration include:

Text Conversations Visibility: Text conversations with customers sent from DriveCentric will be accessible within both the Car Wars and DriveCentric platforms. This approach ensures that all interactions, even those initiated through DriveCentric's A.I. assistant, Genius, are readily available for Car Wars analysis and reporting.

Customer Record Enhancement: Text conversations will be directly integrated into the Customer Record in DriveCentric, providing dealerships with a comprehensive overview of their customer interactions. This view empowers dealerships to provide improved customer service by understanding the complete communication history.

Text Reporting: Seamlessly sync texts sent from DriveCentric with Car Wars' text reporting capabilities. Users can now access text message performance by agent in Car Wars' Staff Activity report and the upcoming CRISP report for Texting.

Individual Agent Lines: Stores that utilize individual agent lines can now send texts from those dedicated lines from within DriveCentric. Customers have the convenience of responding or making direct calls to their assigned agents via a single phone number, streamlining and simplifying the communication.

The new texting integration between Car Wars and DriveCentric fosters greater efficiency and customer satisfaction by allowing text communication through individual agent lines. With a focus on user-friendly experiences, comprehensive reporting, and enhanced CRM capabilities, this partnership sets a new standard for excellence.

"It's so exciting that DriveCentric has put such a focus on the customer experience," explains Cassie Broemmer, Chief Revenue Officer, "Finally, the shopper can communicate with one number whether it's calls or texts. DriveCentric is the first of its kind to introduce CRM texting with Car Wars lines."

"This collaboration between Car Wars and DriveCentric emphasizes both of our companies' commitments to the customer experience while providing efficiencies for the dealerships that use both of our products," says Philip Fusz, COO of DriveCentric CRM.

This partnership showcases the flexibility of Car Wars' technology, highlighting its capacity to enable a text integration within any CRM system. DriveCentric leads the way in adopting this innovative solution, setting a new industry standard for CRM excellence and priority on the customer experience. With this advanced technology, Car Wars reaffirms their commitment to innovation and adaptability with advanced communication tools that will undoubtedly enhance dealers' success.

For further information about this integration or to explore how it can benefit your dealership, visit https://carwars.com/home/solutions/integrations/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars leverages human reviews, artificial intelligence, and CRISP metrics to equip Sales and Service departments with everything they need to Own The Phone. By listening to and categorizing every inbound and outbound call at a dealership, Car Wars provides managers with insight into how every call is handled, alerts them when an opportunity needs attention, and actively improves phone performance in both Sales and Service.

Car Wars uses transparent accountability alongside live call insight to create a high-powered phone culture that helps more callers faster and, ultimately, converts more phone calls into booked appointments.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric, Inc. is a leading provider of automotive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. They represent the fusion of augmented intelligence and automotive sales expertise. Their platform combines CRM, automation, and engagement tools, providing dealerships with valuable insights for better decision-making. At DriveCentric's core, they believe in the integration of technology and sales processes to create a seamless, efficient, and exceptional experience for both the user and their customers. DriveCentric is OEM certified by most manufacturers and integrates all major DMS providers.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485

