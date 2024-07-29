Car Wars Announces the 16th Issue of the CRISP Quarterly Magazine Empowering Dealers with Essential Phone Insights and AI-Powered Solutions

Car Wars is excited to announce the release of the latest edition of the CRISP Quarterly, the go-to publication for communication insights and strategies tailored specifically for automotive dealers. This marks the sixteenth issue of Car Wars' acclaimed magazine, continuing their commitment to providing educational, dealer-focused content.

DALLAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leader in cloud phone management solutions and call analytics within the automotive industry, is excited to announce the release of the latest edition of the CRISP Quarterly. The magazine is the go-to publication for communication insights and strategies tailored specifically for automotive dealers. This marks the sixteenth issue of Car Wars' acclaimed magazine, continuing their commitment to providing educational, dealer-focused content.

The CRISP Quarterly features dealers who implement Car Wars' CRISP methodology at their dealerships to engage more with the customer — particularly by leveraging the phone — to see tangible results. The newest issue of CRISP Quarterly features expert dealer interviews, the new Car Wars mobile app, and the latest in AI-powered phone handling solutions, and more. A few highlights of issue 16 include:

Turn Data into Gold — Explore how Hendrick Automotive Group leverages data, technology, and processes to drive significant profit growth

The Wild West — Dive into how Rogers Motors' integration of innovative technologies is vital in shaping customer experience and driving operational efficiency

Meet Cari – Your dealership's secret weapon for seamless and efficient service appointment scheduling

"With each issue of CRISP Quarterly, we strive to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers our dealer partners to excel in a competitive market," said Heather Isaacks, Senior Director of Marketing at Car Wars. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure this issue is packed with valuable insights and practical tips that dealers can implement right away."

Jackie Bowers, Executive Vice President of Product Planning and Marketing at Car Wars, adds, "We are proud to have reached this milestone with our sixteenth issue. It reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting the automotive community with top-notch, dealer-focused content."

The CRISP Quarterly continues to be an essential resource for dealers looking to enhance their operations, boost sales, and provide exceptional customer experiences. The latest issue is now available to all industry professionals. To check out the newest edition of CRISP Quarterly and request your own physical copy, visit www.carwars.com/home/resources/a/crisp-quarterly-issue-16.cfm.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

