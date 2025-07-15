Car Wars Announces the 18th Issue of the CRISP Quarterly Magazine, Showcasing Coaching-Driven Dealer Performance Success

Car Wars proudly announces the release of the latest issue of its CRISP Quarterly Magazine. This issue spotlights top-performing dealers who are transforming team performance through coaching, accountability, and data-driven management strategies.

DALLAS, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, proudly announces the release of the latest issue of its CRISP Quarterly Magazine. This issue spotlights top-performing dealers who are transforming team performance through coaching, accountability, and data-driven management strategies. This marks the eighteenth issue of Car Wars' acclaimed magazine, continuing its commitment to providing educational, dealer-driven content.

The CRISP Quarterly continues to serve as the go-to resource for automotive professionals looking to enhance their phone process, increase appointment conversions, and lead with intention. The newest issue highlights real-world coaching tactics, expert dealer interviews, and actionable insights including:

Sam Pack Auto Group: William Mills , Internet Sales Director, reveals how Focus Five coaching and clear performance metrics are used to identify opportunities, develop talent, and drive measurable improvement across the North Texas dealership group.

, Internet Sales Director, reveals how Focus Five coaching and clear performance metrics are used to identify opportunities, develop talent, and drive measurable improvement across the dealership group. The Niello Company: At Volvo Cars Sacramento, GSM Luke McDonald and Sales Consultant RJ Moore share how they built a high-performing phone culture through team accountability, call coaching, and competitive energy on the sales floor.

"This edition is packed with real coaching strategies dealership leaders can implement immediately," says Jackie Bower, EVP of Marketing and Product Planning at Car Wars. "From enterprise leadership insights to team-level execution, this issue of the CRISP Quarterly continues to be a valuable tool for helping dealers succeed on the phones."

"We're proud to feature innovative dealer partners like Sam Pack Auto Group and The Niello Company," adds Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "Their commitment to phone performance is raising the bar for dealerships across the industry."

The CRISP Quarterly remains a trusted industry publication, offering dealership teams a proven playbook for improving phone handling, coaching more effectively, and creating consistent customer experiences. The latest issue is now available to all industry professionals. To check out the newest edition of CRISP Quarterly and request your own physical copy, visit www.carwars.com/home/resources/a/crisp-quarterly-issue-18.cfm?.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

