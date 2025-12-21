Car Wars Announces the 2025 Dealership CRISP Award Winners: Celebrating Excellence in Phone Performance and Customer Connection

Car Wars is proud to recognize the winners of the 2025 Annual Dealership CRISP Awards. These awards honor dealership teams that demonstrate exceptional mastery across core phone metrics driving customer experience and revenue outcomes.

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the trusted partner for call tracking and phone handling solutions, is proud to recognize the winners of the 2025 Annual Dealership CRISP Awards. These awards honor dealership teams that demonstrate exceptional mastery across core phone metrics driving customer experience and revenue outcomes.

The CRISP terminology evaluates performance across four essential metrics separating top-performing dealerships from the rest:

Connecting customers with the right agents to address their needs.

Requesting and Inviting customers into the dealership during vehicle discussions.

Setting firm appointments with specific times and dates.

Pursuing follow-ups on missed calls, turning potential losses into wins.

These awards celebrate the top 10 Sales Departments and top 10 Service Departments that achieved standout results across all CRISP categories from January through November 2025, with each metric weighted equally.

Some of this year's winners include:

Highlighted 2025 CRISP Award winners for Sales:

Toyota of Canton

Toyota On Western

Hendrick Kia of Concord

Levittown Ford

Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney

Tameron Honda

Highlighted 2025 CRISP Award winners for Service:

Toyota of Cool Springs

Howdy Honda

Viva Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Las Cruces

Audi Lynbrook

Olympia Nissan

"Each dealership recognized in this year's CRISP Awards has demonstrated what it truly means to deliver consistent, customer-first phone experiences," states Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "They continue to raise the bar for the industry, proving that excellence on the phone isn't just a best practice, it's a competitive advantage that drives measurable growth. Congratulations to this year's winners."

As the automotive landscape evolves, these award-winning dealerships continue to set the standard for operational excellence, data-driven decision-making, and customer-focused phone processes.

For more information about the 2025 Dealership CRISP Awards, and to learn how your team can strengthen results across every CRISP metric, visit: https://www.carwars.com/home/a/dealership-crisp-awards/

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

