Car Wars Announces Winners of the 2023 Dealership CRISP Awards: Recognizing Excellence in Phone Handling and Customer Experience

Car Wars is proud to announce the 2023 Dealership CRISP Awards winners for Sales and Service.

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the industry-leading call tracking and phone handling solution, is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Dealership CRISP Awards. These awards recognize top-performing dealerships that prioritize phone handling, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry.

The 2023 Dealership CRISP Award winners truly exemplify what it means to "Own the Phone" and prioritize best-in-class customer interactions. The top 10 dealerships in both Sales and Service Departments that met or exceeded all predetermined benchmarks received this prestigious award. This year's winners who granted Car Wars permission to be published are listed below.

Highlighted CRISP dealerships for Sales in 2023 include:

Motown Harley-Davidson

Parks Chevrolet Charlotte

Toyota of Rockwall

South Shore Subaru

Victory Honda of Plymouth

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet

Chevrolet Crain Buick GMC of Conway

Grubbs Nissan

Greenacres Nissan

Highlighted CRISP dealerships for Service in 2023 include:

Greenacres Nissan

Empire Ford of Huntington

Team Gillman Subaru North

Volvo Cars Arrowhead

Paramus Chevrolet

Rich Ford

Toyota of Rockwall

Car Wars' Dealership CRISP Awards place a spotlight on dealerships that go above and beyond in providing customers with an optimal phone experience. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, effective phone handling becomes a crucial element in shaping customer satisfaction.

The awards are based on key metrics in phone handling performance, collectively known as CRISP:

Connect: Ensuring every customer is connected ear to ear with a qualified agent.

Request and Invite/Inspect: Actively inviting every customer into the dealership when a vehicle is discussed.

Set: Establishing firm appointments with customers, specifying definite times and dates.

Pursue: Proactively reaching out to missed opportunities, effectively bringing customers back into the dealership.

"Car Wars proudly announces the winners of the 2023 Dealership CRISP Awards, recognizing excellence in phone handling and customer experience. These awards honor top-performing dealerships that prioritize effective phone interactions, delivering exceptional customer service, and setting industry standards. We are honored to present these dealers with their awards," said Cassie Broemmer, Chief Revenue Officer.

Each CRISP metric is weighted at 25%. Additional criteria that needed to be met were that each dealership needed to have a minimum of 500 inbound and 500 outbound calls per month. The data was collected from January to November 2023, and pursue scores were capped at 100%. Only one award is presented per dealership group.

For more information about the Dealership CRISP Awards program, contact your Car Wars consultant or reach out to [email protected].

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

