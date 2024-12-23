Car Wars Celebrates the 2024 Annual Dealership CRISP Award Winners: Honoring Outstanding Phone Handling and Customer Experience

Car Wars is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Annual Dealership CRISP Awards.

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the trusted partner for call tracking and phone handling solutions, is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Annual Dealership CRISP Awards. This year's awards celebrate dealerships that go beyond the basics of phone performance to deliver industry-leading customer experiences.

The CRISP Awards honor the top 10 Sales and Service Departments that achieved outstanding results across all CRISP metrics:

Connecting customers with the right agents to address their needs.

Requesting and Inviting customers into the dealership during vehicle discussions.

Setting firm appointments with specific times and dates.

Pursuing follow-ups on missed calls, turning potential losses into wins.

This year's winners include:

Highlighted 2024 CRISP Award winners for Sales:

Motown Harley-Davidson

Victory Honda of Plymouth

Honda of Concord

Killeen Certified

Huntington Honda

Friendly Chevrolet

Highlighted 2024 CRISP Award winners for Service:

Toyota of Cool Springs

Chevrolet of Watsonville

Larry H. Miller Dodge RAM FIAT Tucson

Woburn Toyota, proud member of the Albrecht Auto Group

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet

Chevrolet Ron Tonkin Honda

HGreg Nissan Kendall

"The dealerships recognized with this year's CRISP Awards have proven exceptional phone handling drives both customer satisfaction and business growth," said Cassie Broemmer, Chief Revenue Officer at Car Wars. "Their commitment to excellence sets a high bar for the automotive industry."

This year's winners were selected based on performance data from January through November 2024, with each CRISP metric weighted equally.

For more information about the 2024 Dealership CRISP Awards and how your team can excel in these essential phone metrics, https://www.carwars.com/home/a/dealership-crisp-awards/

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

