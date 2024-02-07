Car Wars Introduces CRISP Phone Training: Revolutionize Dealership Training with Expanded Certification and On-Demand Call Coaching

Car Wars announces the launch of CRISP Phone Training — a comprehensive solution for automotive dealerships that includes CRISP Certification for Sales, Service, and an innovative Call Coaching feature.

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leader in call tracking, phone skills training, and phone solutions, announces the launch of CRISP Phone Training — a comprehensive solution for automotive dealerships that includes CRISP Certification for Sales, Service, and an innovative Call Coaching feature.

New CRISP Certification for Service Departments

Car Wars is thrilled to expand its phone training offerings with the introduction of CRISP Certification for Service Departments. This virtual phone skills training program ensures Service advisors are adept at handling common objections, incoming service opportunities, status updates, and declined services. Leveraging the CRISP methodology, the certification program assists agents in connecting callers to someone who can help and converting more opportunities with proper phone techniques for improved CSI scores and bottom-line revenue. Car Wars strongly advises encouraging callers to schedule an in-person inspection rather than settling for a price quote over the phone. The CRISP Phone Training for Service decreases the challenges of staff turnover, allowing you to enroll new Service Advisors at the beginning of the course upon their addition to Car Wars Service.

New LLM-Based Call Coaching

An addition to Car Wars' CRISP Phone Training is the on-demand Call Coaching feature, a groundbreaking tool for instant qualitative coaching on inbound and outbound sales calls. Leveraging advanced large language models specifically trained with CRISP Certification recommendations ensures feedback aligns with Car Wars' best practices. With a click, managers can deliver expert Call Coaching, access coaching notes for one-on-ones, or share calls instantly for ongoing staff development. Unlimited Call Coaching is a key component of Car Wars' CRISP Phone Training, providing a comprehensive approach to enhance staff performance and foster continuous improvement.

CRISP Certification for Sales Departments Continues to Excel

Car Wars CRISP Certification for Sales is an ongoing certification program that provides Sales agents with essential communication skills for enhanced customer interactions and increased appointment bookings. With a decade of proven success, the CRISP methodology helps dealers Connect more callers, Request and Invite and invite prospects, Set firm appointments, and Pursue leads effectively. Car Wars CRISP Certification is turnover-proof and allows you to enroll new Sales Agents at the start of the course when they're added to Car Wars Sales, rather than rely on a one-time training that some agents may miss.

"At Car Wars, our mission is to empower Sales and Service Departments to Own the Phone," states Executive Vice President of Product Planning and Marketing, Jackie Bowers. "The introduction of CRISP Phone Training, including the new CRISP Certification for Service and Call Coaching, is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive excellence in phone interactions and ultimately increase appointment conversions."

With proven success in CRISP Certification for Sales and the new Certification for Service, along with on-demand Call Coaching, Car Wars empowers dealerships to excel in customer interactions, boost appointment conversions, and minimize the effects of staff turnover. This innovative suite reflects their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for lasting success in today's competitive market. Embrace CRISP Phone Training to revolutionize your approach to Own the Phone and elevate dealership performance. For more information about Car Wars and its new CRISP Phone Training program, click HERE.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

