Car Wars Introduces Intelligent Recall Scheduling for Automotive Dealerships with Cari AI Service Scheduler

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, announces expanded capabilities in its AI Scheduler, Cari, to automate recall scheduling helping dealerships protect CSI scores, reduce staff workload, and maximize bay capacity.

Car Wars' Cari AI Service Scheduler gives dealerships a smarter way to handle phone calls and appointment scheduling. Instead of service advisors being tied up with routine calls, Cari manages bookings 24/7/365 with accuracy, consistency, and unlimited capacity. By absorbing repetitive scheduling tasks, Cari reduces staff workload and ensures every customer gets a smooth, professional experience. With the addition of recall scheduling, Cari now helps dealerships tackle one of the most challenging aspects of service lane management.

The Cari Recall feature is powered by CellARide, which provides VIN-specific safety recall data, including parts availability and remedy solutions. This integration ensures recalls are booked accurately, avoiding wasted appointments and improving the customer experience.

How the Cari Recall Process Works

Identify – Confirm the customer, vehicle, recall status, and parts availability.

Provide – Offer recall appointments only when parts are available to avoid frustration.

Book – Schedule appointments 72+ hours out for parts-related recalls; same-day for software updates.

Transfer – Seamlessly route calls to staff when parts aren't available or if special handling is required.

Notify – Send email notifications to the dealership when a recall appointment is booked.

Configure – Enable managers to customize recall-specific alerts and high-volume workflows.

"Cari makes recall scheduling seamless, protecting CSI scores and giving customers confidence their vehicle is handled quickly and accurately," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "Dealers who use Car Wars raise the standard for how recalls and service calls are managed, which keeps their service lanes efficient and their customers coming back."

Dealer Benefits

Boost Retention – Earn trust by delivering a smooth, proactive recall experience.

Protect CSI Scores – Avoid confusion with clear, consistent communication.

Reclaim Valuable Staff Time – Give employees back hours in their day to focus on revenue driving tasks by removing manual recall scheduling tasks.

Streamline Service Lane Efficiency – Eliminate invalid bookings that waste time and resources.

Stand Out from the Competition – Show customers that safety and service are your priorities.

The Recall feature is available to be configured today. To learn more about Cari Phone Assist, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

