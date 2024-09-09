Car Wars Releases AI-Fueled Mystery Shop Call Insights Revealing Critical Communication Gaps for Automotive Dealerships

Car Wars is pleased to release an industry report covering groundbreaking AI-fueled insights. This study, leveraging the latest AI technology, uncovers key strategies dealerships can implement to significantly improve customer engagement, satisfaction, and overall sales performance.

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions and call analytics within the automotive industry, is pleased to release an industry report covering groundbreaking AI-fueled insights. Using Car Wars' advanced AI-fueled Mystery Shop solution, Car Wars' data analysts conducted research on thousands of dealership calls to analyze communication and phone skill trends across all OEMs and states. This study, leveraging the latest AI technology, uncovers key strategies dealerships can implement to significantly improve customer engagement, satisfaction, and overall sales performance.

Car Wars' Mystery Shop Scorecard is a comprehensive AI-driven tool designed to evaluate and improve phone handling skills across dealerships. Traditionally, mystery shop services charge dealers by the call, leading dealers to obtain only a small sample size. What's more, these services are based on simulated conversations, instead of real customer calls. Car Wars' Mystery Shop Scorecard revolutionizes this concept by grading 100% of fresh phone-ups at your dealership using specifically trained large language models.

Want a preview of the data?

One of the many impactful trends highlighted in Car Wars' industry report is that only 15.77% of agents ask customers about vehicle preferences over the phone. Additionally, a mere 4.88% of calls created a sense of urgency with the customer, highlighting a crucial opportunity for improvement. Understanding these communication trends and how to improve the metrics at your dealership is crucial for optimizing your customer outreach.

"Car Wars' new data study provides dealerships with actionable insights that can transform how they handle phone interactions," said Jackie Bowers, Executive Vice President of Product Planning and Marketing at Car Wars. "By understanding and implementing these AI-driven strategies, dealerships can elevate their customer service, foster stronger relationships, and ultimately drive better sales outcomes."

This study offers automotive dealerships invaluable guidance on how to refine phone communication strategies. To learn more about these findings and access the full report, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/mystery-shop-research-study/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

SOURCE Car Wars