Car Wars Releases On-Demand Mystery Shop Scorecard Reporting for Enhanced Dealership Performance

DALLAS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, announces a significant enhancement to its Mystery Shop Scorecard feature: on-demand reporting. This game-changing update provides dealerships with near real-time insights, empowering them to make timely and informed decisions to elevate their phone performance and customer engagement.

Mystery Shop Scorecard has already revolutionized how dealerships assess and improve their phone performance. Traditional mystery shop services charge dealers by the call, resulting in a limited sample size. Car Wars has transformed this concept by grading 100% of fresh phone-ups at dealerships. Car Wars' Mystery Shop Scorecard uses specifically trained large language models to score every unique phone call opportunity, ensuring comprehensive and accurate reporting.

Previously, Mystery Shop Scorecard data was made available through monthly reports. However, feedback from users highlighted the desire for more frequent reporting to facilitate timely improvements and decisions. Responding to this demand, Car Wars now offers on-demand reporting, enabling dealerships to access near real-time data whenever needed.

Key Benefits:

Near Real-Time Access: Easily access shopped calls within minutes of call processing, ensuring you always have the latest data.

Mid-Month Performance Check: Review team performance at any point during the month, allowing for timely adjustments and improvements.

Organization-Wide Insights: Gain comprehensive visibility into team performance across the entire organization, ensuring consistent standards and strategies.

Exportable Data: Download data in CSV or PDF formats at any time, facilitating easy sharing and in-depth analysis.

Actionable Trending Data: Filter and analyze data by specific date ranges to identify performance trends and make data-driven decisions.

This feature enhances responsiveness by allowing users to identify and address performance issues as they arise, leading to quicker improvements and better customer engagement. Additionally, the ability to view insights in an enterprise report provides a holistic view of an organization's phone performance, ensuring that strategies are always aligned with current data.

"At Car Wars, our top priority is to meet our clients' needs through cutting-edge technology," states Executive Vice President of Product Planning and Marketing, Jackie Bowers. "With the power of AI-driven insights, our on-demand reporting enables dealerships to make swift, data-driven decisions, enhancing phone performance and customer engagement, and ultimately driving their success."

For further information about Mystery Shop Scorecard and to learn how it can benefit your dealership, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/demo/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

