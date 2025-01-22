Car Wars Unveils Data Redefining Customer Interactions and Dealer Operations with AI Cari Phone Assist

Cari Phone Assist, Car Wars' AI Receptionist and Service Scheduler, embodies the future of dealership communication and raises the bar for customer experience.

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the premier provider of innovative AI-fueled phone call management and call analytics for automotive dealerships, has revealed groundbreaking insights into Service appointment efficiency in 2024. Car Wars customers set an impressive 4,105,368 firm Service appointments this year, with the average call lasting 4 minutes and 32 seconds. Now, with Cari, Car Wars' advanced AI-powered scheduler, the call duration is slashed in half – under 2 minutes – saving dealerships invaluable time and boosting customer satisfaction.

"Cari doesn't just handle calls – Cari transforms them," said Stephane Ferri, Chief Executive Officer at Car Wars. "The average hold time in 2024 was 3 minutes and 5 seconds. Cari eliminates hold times entirely. She not only schedules Service calls, but seamlessly greets callers, routes them where they need to go with a warm transfer, and ensures every interaction is efficient and pleasant."

Cari's role as an AI receptionist is a game-changer in the automotive industry. On top of already seamlessly handling and scheduling Service appointment calls – she also dynamically routes calls based on AI and dealership customizations, performs warm transfers, can handle custom greetings, and is tied to Car Wars' reporting and alerts. Cari's warm transfer capability ensures calls are professionally connected to the right person in real-time. Unlike basic call forwarding, Cari actively engages with the caller to confirm their needs before transferring, eliminating the risk of callers being stranded or sent to voicemail. By seamlessly connecting live calls, Cari significantly increases a dealership's connection rate and ensures no customer interaction is lost. Engaging with callers professionally 24/7, Cari embodies the future of dealership communication and raises the bar for customer experience.

Cari is constantly growing and evolving as an AI agent, not a static decision tree. As your phone provider, Car Wars integrates AI directly into the phone system rather than acting as a middleman. Most importantly, Cari is designed to assist dealership staff, not replace them, ensuring teamwork and efficiency go hand-in-hand.

Car Wars continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge solutions elevating dealership operations. By introducing Cari, dealerships now have an opportunity to redefine their customer experience and operational efficiency.

For more information about Cari and how Car Wars is setting new industry standards, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Car Wars, 1 888-801-5485, [email protected], https://carwars.com/main/

SOURCE Car Wars