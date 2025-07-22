Car with Wings Helps Newport Car Museum Celebrate Eighth Anniversary

"Whether you're drawn to its technical brilliance, the pop of color in its bespoke finish, or simply the chance to see one of the world's most desirable cars up close, this Gullwing promises to be a highlight of any visit." Post this

"When I was a kid, I used wax paper and a pencil to draw the Gullwing from ads that appeared in National Geographic," said Newport Car Museum Founder Gunther Buerman, "so I've always loved it and have been looking for one for the Museum." Buerman doesn't normally restore the cars he procures for the Museum, which opened in 2017 in an expansive former missile manufacturing facility, but when Canada's Legendary Motorcar Company (LMC) approached him and said it had a moss green version that needed some restoration and a home, he couldn't resist. "LMC couldn't find the color I had in my mind – one I saw on a Gullwing in a photograph taken next to the harbor in Monaco – but one day I saw the exact match on my grandchild's candy wrapper, so I sent it to them to match." To chronical the car's extraordinary makeover, LMC commissioned a video, fittingly shot next to a harbor on Lake Ontario, near its headquarters.

The Gullwing made its debut in the Museum's World Car Gallery in time for Father's Day when just shy of 1,000 people visited to see what in eight short years has grown into an internationally acclaimed exhibit of over 100 cars. It is not the first car a visitor sees at the Museum, but it lies in wait to surprise, around the corner from a fiery red 1989 Lamborghini Countach that is. The colors of these and other rare and exotic European cars nearby, including hypercars, BMWs, Jaguars, and more, jolt the senses and combine with sleek, aerodynamic lines that invite onlookers into a world of luxury and innovation.

Moving on, visitors enjoy six other galleries featuring Corvettes, Ford/Shelbys, Fin Cars, Porsches, Mopars, and American Muscle cars. A personalized Early Bird Tour, before the Museum officially opens, is offered at a premium above the $20 adult ticket price, but otherwise visits are self-guided with friendly, knowledgeable docents on-hand to answer questions. A stay can last anywhere from 90 minutes to several hours, depending on how long one lingers to read about each car, watch award-winning videos, admire specially commissioned artwork, and relax on surrounding Mid-Century Modern furnishings to contemplate the art of the car. On the second weekend of every month, hoods go up to further satisfy one's inner motorhead. (This is included in the regular ticket price.)

About the Newport Car Museum's latest addition to its fascinating private collection, Head Docent Vincent Moretti says: "Whether you're drawn to its technical brilliance, the pop of color in its bespoke finish, or simply the chance to see one of the world's most desirable cars up close, this Gullwing promises to be a highlight of any visit."

The Newport Car Museum is handicap accessible and hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or online (401-848-2277). Regular admission: $20/adults; $17/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult).

