Carabiner Communications Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Over the past 20 years, the firm has elevated hundreds of clients, helping them to increase market visibility, gain thought leadership, and drive revenue. It has placed thousands of articles for clients in technology and other industry verticals, and in national business press.

Roots Beyond the Traditional

Carabiner was founded by Peter Baron following the sale of his first agency to PR behemoth Hill & Knowlton. When conceptualizing a second firm, Baron was aware of skilled industry veterans who were already venturing out on their own or were working in traditional corporate or agency roles but craved greater work/life balance.

"I wanted to try something that would allow professionals to do their best work with the support of a team behind them while also reducing their time on the proverbial hamster wheel," explained Baron. "Our model also eliminated the leasing of office space—savings we continue to pass along to our clients while providing them with the same or, oftentimes, better quality of services than they would get with competing agencies."

What began as a virtual, remote-work experiment paid off, with Carabiner growing into one of Atlanta's most respected service providers. It has also evolved its focus from just PR to become a multidisciplinary, full-spectrum marketing agency with services running the gamut from digital campaigns to video production, graphic design, web design, social, content development, and more. "We've truly evolved into a best-of-breed, one-stop shop," said Baron.

Carabiner prides itself on the longevity of its client relationships, due in large part to the depth of its team, with each member offering a minimum of 10 years of corporate or agency PR or marketing experience. It eschews the concept of "newbies" cutting their teeth on clients' budgets, instead providing senior-level experience in every service aspect.

In 2023, Baron transitioned from president to CEO, where he remains active in strategic consulting for clients. Former VP and General Partner Dana Cogan took over as agency president, leading its continued evolution and quality of services. With over three decades of B2B tech marketing and PR experience, Cogan has been with Carabiner since its inception. Her career also includes agency tenures at Hill & Knowlton/Blanc & Otus and Socket PR.

"Our longevity has allowed us to participate in game-changing technology introductions—from the arrival of smartphones and apps to the proliferation of social, cloud, AI/NLP, and much more," said Cogan. "Our knowledge and connections are deep, and our intent is to continue to support our clients as they innovate new technologies now and into the future."

She added, "We have multiple client relationships that have lasted for years and many are still ongoing, something we attribute to our quality of services and the measurable impact we make."

A short video that features a Q&A with Peter Baron about the agency's anniversary can be viewed here.

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has evolved to become one of the top marketing and PR firms in the Southeast.

