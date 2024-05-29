Carabiner Communications Promotes Sarah Broberg, APR, to Vice President

My goal is to have an even greater influence on the impact we create and boost the continued growth and evolution of our agency. - Sarah Broberg, Carabiner Communications Post this

"I'm constantly amazed by the exceptional talent of our teams and the outstanding quality of services we deliver to clients in the B2B tech and healthcare sectors," said Broberg. "In addition to my ongoing client work, my goal is to have an even greater influence on the impact we create and boost the continued growth and evolution of our agency."

Prior to Carabiner, Broberg managed the Communications and Marketing Department at the University of North Carolina, Asheville as a member of the Chancellor's Senior Leadership Team. Prior to that, she handled the daily operations of TRACCS Public Relations for over 10 years, providing the leading corporate public relations agency in Cairo, Egypt, with strategic oversight as deputy managing director. She also spent five years as the English editor at the Egyptian Center for Economic Studies, an economic research think tank in Cairo.

Broberg is the founding president of the Western North Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), a member of the PRSA, the National Society of Leadership and Success, the American Communication Association, the Association for Business Communication, and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA). She is also founder of the How it Feels to be a Mother Movement, a multi-faceted, inclusive initiative rooted in the recognition that motherhood is more emotionally complex than we're led to believe and that we must create non-judgmental spaces for mothers to share their authentic feelings as whole human beings.

Broberg completed undergraduate and graduate work at Western Governors University, receiving master's degrees in both Management and Leadership and Business Administration (MBA).

Carabiner Communications has ranked in the top ten of Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of Largest PR Firms for the past three consecutive years. It is also part of Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of communications agencies. The firm currently has more than 30 organizations on its client roster.

