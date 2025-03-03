Carabiner Communications Ranks #5 On Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 List of Largest PR Firms

"As the Atlanta tech scene continues to boom, we're proud of the role we play in helping innovative companies tell their stories, build their brands, and make meaningful connections with their audiences." --Carabiner President Dana Cogan Post this

In particular, Carabiner is known for its "no newbies" philosophy, employing a team of experienced marketing and PR professionals who deliver high-quality content development, effective media relations, and a flexible, budget-friendly approach to helping companies build programs that get results.

Carabiner's growing client roster spans startups and high-growth companies, including such names as Consulting Solutions, Docufree, F&I Sentinel, Green Badger, GBG IDology, OrderlyMeds, Stable Kernel, and many others.

"We're thrilled to again be recognized as one of Atlanta's top PR firms by the Atlanta Business Chronicle," said Carabiner President Dana Cogan. "As the Atlanta tech scene continues to boom, we're proud of the role we play in helping innovative companies tell their stories, build their brands, and make meaningful connections with their audiences. We're excited to keep doing what we do best—helping businesses stand out and thrive."

Carabiner Communications is also part of Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of communications agencies. Peter Baron, who founded Carabiner in 2004, has moved into the role of CEO, where he currently consults and helps set strategic direction for clients.

About Carabiner Communications

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has evolved to become one of the top marketing and PR firms in Atlanta and across the Southeast. As our name implies, we help B2B technology and healthcare companies get connected to their targeted audiences and the influencers who have their ear. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals whose services include messaging and branding, content development and marketing, public relations, lead generation, and more. We're strategic, cost-effective, and ready to partner with you to drive sales. Learn more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

