Caravan Wellness Partners with Carebook's CoreHealth Platform to Enhance Employee Wellbeing

"We are consistently providing more organizations with dynamic tools to foster a culture of health, balance, and productivity in the modern work environment." Post this

"We are pleased to introduce Caravan's exceptional health and wellness content onto the CoreHealth platform," stated Michael Peters, Carebook CEO. "This addition underscores our dedication to providing top-tier resources to support employee wellness. By incorporating Caravan's expertly crafted content, we aim to deliver a more impactful wellness experience for our clients."

"This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of transforming workplace wellness globally," said Lisa, Co-founder of Caravan. "We are consistently providing more organizations with dynamic tools to foster a culture of health, balance, and productivity in the modern work environment."

This alliance exemplifies our commitment to advancing digital health solutions and enhancing the overall wellbeing of employees worldwide. Organizations leveraging the CoreHealth platform will now have access to our diverse range of content, designed to inspire healthier lifestyles and foster a more productive workforce.

About Carebook: Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 5.1 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc. ("InfoTech"), a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc. ("CoreHealth"), owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Learn more at www.carebook.com.

About Caravan: Caravan is the #1 global leader in high-quality wellness video content. Caravan impacts millions of people by helping organizations, influencers, and leaders all around the world, to increase the power of their brand, create impact opportunities, engage new audiences, and develop healthier and happier communities. At Caravan, we envision a world where everyone can access all the best health, fitness, and wellness practices, techniques and rituals – no matter your age, income, or location. Learn more at caravanwellness.com.

Media Contact

Marlee, Caravan Wellness, 1 201-614-4005, [email protected], caravanwellness.com

SOURCE Caravan Wellness