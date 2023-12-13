Carbly Announces Auctions Plus for Automotive Dealerships

Our platform is not just about finding vehicles; it's about finding the right vehicles. Post this

Auctions Plus is designed to streamline the vehicle sourcing process, providing access to inventory from major auctions like Manheim, ADESA, EDGE Pipeline, SmartAuction, OVE, EBlock, Auction Central and more, all consolidated in one easy-to-use screen. With features like Saved Searches and an integrated Profit Calculator, dealers can customize their searches according to their business model, targeting the most profitable units for their business. Collaborative features like shared searches and watchlists allow dealerships to harness the collective expertise of their employees, making Auctions Plus the ideal solution for sourcing teams.

"Our platform is not just about finding vehicles; it's about finding the right vehicles," Roth emphasizes. "With Auctions Plus, dealers enjoy massive time savings while our platform does the heavy lifting of finding the vehicles dealers want to source and identifying vehicles that maximize their profit; ensuring more efficient and smarter inventory selection."

By offering a unified, comprehensive, data-driven platform, Carby's Appraisal tools and Auctions Plus work together seamlessly to help dealers make informed decisions, save time, and ultimately, increase their profitability.

Carbly's Auctions Plus is now available for car dealers who are looking to streamline their vehicle sourcing process and gain a competitive edge in the market. For more information, visit getcarbly.com and sign up for a free trial.

About Carbly

Carbly is the leading vehicle sourcing platform for used car dealers. Focused on innovation, efficiency, and profitability, Carbly is committed to providing dealers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market - helping them find the best vehicles at the best prices.

Media Contact

Rory MacGregor, Carbly, 1 (800) 996-4028, [email protected], https://getcarbly.com

SOURCE Carbly