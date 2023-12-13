Carbly Announces Auctions Plus for Automotive Dealerships

Carbly announces Auctions Plus, a comprehensive auction search platform, that transforms the way auto dealers find and evaluate vehicles at auction.
CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carbly announces the launch of its newest product, Auctions Plus, poised to transform the way used car dealers source inventory from auctions. This innovative new offering provides a unified and comprehensive solution for searching, filtering, and evaluating vehicles from over 300 dealer auctions nationwide, offering an unparalleled advantage in vehicle sourcing, time-saving, and profitability.
Scott Roth, CEO of Carbly, shares the motivation behind the platform: "We understand the challenges car dealers face when sourcing vehicles, especially in the current supply-constrained environment. Our aim is to simplify this process, offering a tool that not only saves time but also enhances decision-making with data-driven insights. Auctions Plus is a game-changer, automating the search process across hundreds of auctions to bring the most up to date, relevant, and profitable results directly to our users."
Auctions Plus is designed to streamline the vehicle sourcing process, providing access to inventory from major auctions like Manheim, ADESA, EDGE Pipeline, SmartAuction, OVE, EBlock, Auction Central and more, all consolidated in one easy-to-use screen. With features like Saved Searches and an integrated Profit Calculator, dealers can customize their searches according to their business model, targeting the most profitable units for their business. Collaborative features like shared searches and watchlists allow dealerships to harness the collective expertise of their employees, making Auctions Plus the ideal solution for sourcing teams.
"Our platform is not just about finding vehicles; it's about finding the right vehicles," Roth emphasizes. "With Auctions Plus, dealers enjoy massive time savings while our platform does the heavy lifting of finding the vehicles dealers want to source and identifying vehicles that maximize their profit; ensuring more efficient and smarter inventory selection."
By offering a unified, comprehensive, data-driven platform, Carby's Appraisal tools and Auctions Plus work together seamlessly to help dealers make informed decisions, save time, and ultimately, increase their profitability.
Carbly's Auctions Plus is now available for car dealers who are looking to streamline their vehicle sourcing process and gain a competitive edge in the market. For more information, visit getcarbly.com and sign up for a free trial.
About Carbly
Carbly is the leading vehicle sourcing platform for used car dealers. Focused on innovation, efficiency, and profitability, Carbly is committed to providing dealers with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market - helping them find the best vehicles at the best prices.
Media Contact
Rory MacGregor, Carbly, 1 (800) 996-4028, [email protected], https://getcarbly.com
SOURCE Carbly
