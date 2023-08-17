Carbly Announces Market Tracker for Automotive Dealerships

Market Tracker helps dealers see trends they might otherwise miss. Tweet this

Market Tracker offers a comprehensive suite of features that provide auto dealers with unparalleled visibility into inventory levels and sales performance of each vehicle. By harnessing the power of data-driven intelligence, dealers can make informed decisions, optimize their sourcing, and maximize profitability.

Key features of Market Tracker include:

Performance Comparison: Market Tracker enables dealers to measure their performance against competitors in the area. By benchmarking key metrics such as the number of vehicles sold, days-on-lot, and lot value, dealers gain valuable insights and identify areas for improvement, ultimately boosting their competitiveness.

Supply Analysis: By identifying over-supplied and under-supplied vehicles in the local market, Market Tracker enables dealers to fine-tune their inventory sourcing. Dealers can optimize their vehicle mix, ensuring they have the right vehicles in demand to meet customer needs and increase sales velocity.

Demand Insights: Market Tracker, powered by Carbly's proprietary Demand Score, provides a ranked list of the highest and lowest demand vehicles in the area. By understanding which vehicles are likely to sell quickly and at higher prices, dealers can make strategic decisions regarding their inventory, stocking vehicles that align with market demand and therefore maximize profitability.

Timely Updates: Market Tracker keeps dealers at the forefront of the market by providing full retail market updates every 24 hours. This ensures that dealers have access to the most up-to-date information and can make informed decisions based on the latest local market trends.

Model-Specific Research: With Market Tracker's model-specific research feature, dealers can delve into historical sales trends, supply trends, expected turn time, and price changes for specific make and model combinations.

Market Tracker revolutionizes the way auto dealerships operate, arming them with the data-driven insights needed to thrive in today's competitive automotive landscape. By leveraging real-time market data, dealers can make smarter decisions, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive profitability.

Market Tracker is available immediately on the Carbly Desktop platform at an introductory price of $49 per month and includes a 14-day free trial.

About Carbly:

Carbly is the industry leading vehicle sourcing platform that brings together auction run lists, market data, vehicle history guides and local market intelligence - helping car dealers make informed, data-driven decisions regarding vehicle sourcing and valuations.

