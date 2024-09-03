Carbon Capture & Commercialization Collaborates with JOTO PR to Tackle the CO₂ Crisis

Carbon Capture & Commercialization (CC&C) is targeting excess CO₂ emissions with their advanced Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) adsorber. By more efficiently capturing and commercializing CO₂ in urban areas, CC&C is leading the charge. In collaboration with JOTO PR, they aim to raise public awareness about the critical need for impactful solutions.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenhouse gases from human activities are the most significant factor in observed environmental changes since the mid-20th century. (1) "Understanding the science is essential, especially amid the noise and misinformation. Our innovation targets this invisible threat head-on, using advanced carbon capture technology to mitigate CO₂ impact," states Sam Adams, Managing Director of Technology at Carbon Capture & Commercialization. "However, technology alone isn't enough. Experts agree that education plays a crucial role in combating environmental changes (2), which is why we're partnering with the Anti-PR firm JOTO PR. Together, we aim to raise awareness and foster a better understanding of climate issues from an early stage, empowering people to make informed decisions and support effective solutions."
Carbon Capture & Commercialization's patent-pending Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) adsorber offers a flexible solution to the "invisible problem" of CO₂ emissions. It captures and commercializes CO₂ efficiently from various sites, ranging from high-concentration urban areas to remote locations. By minimizing transportation needs, this versatility enhances options for enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Our scalable technology, from compact 1-cubic meter units to large shipping containers, uses innovative, patented materials, processes, and AI-enhanced devices to provide cost-effective CO₂ capture solutions for governments and industries alike.
Understanding CO₂ emissions, their sources, and their impact can foster greater public support for environmental policies and initiatives. When armed with factual information, people are more likely to adopt sustainable practices and advocate for carbon reduction measures, which are essential for achieving environmental goals. Enhanced public knowledge can also drive demand for innovations in carbon capture and reduce the overall carbon footprint. (3)
"Our collaboration with CC&C goes beyond innovation; it's about a commitment to educating the public, private and public sectors on the fundamental issues driving environmental challenges," says Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist at JOTO PR.
About Carbon Capture & Commercialization:
Carbon Capture & Commercialization (CC&C) is at the forefront of sustainable innovation, pioneering a groundbreaking approach to Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC). Their unique technology efficiently captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere using only airflow and renewable energy, without the need for additional chemicals or high temperatures. Founded in 2019, in Tampa, FL, and focused on a mission to combat climate issues, CC&C is dedicated to reducing atmospheric CO2 levels at a scalable and economically viable cost, paving the way for a more sustainable future. For more information, visit ccandc.ai.
