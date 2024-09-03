Carbon Capture & Commercialization Collaborates with JOTO PR to Tackle the CO₂ Crisis

"Our innovation targets the CO₂ crisis head-on with advanced capture technology, but education is crucial. Partnering with JOTO PR, we aim to raise awareness and empower people to support effective solutions," states Sam Adams, Managing Director of Technology at CC&C. Post this

Understanding CO₂ emissions, their sources, and their impact can foster greater public support for environmental policies and initiatives. When armed with factual information, people are more likely to adopt sustainable practices and advocate for carbon reduction measures, which are essential for achieving environmental goals. Enhanced public knowledge can also drive demand for innovations in carbon capture and reduce the overall carbon footprint. (3)

"Our collaboration with CC&C goes beyond innovation; it's about a commitment to educating the public, private and public sectors on the fundamental issues driving environmental challenges," says Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist at JOTO PR.

About Carbon Capture & Commercialization:

Carbon Capture & Commercialization (CC&C) is at the forefront of sustainable innovation, pioneering a groundbreaking approach to Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC). Their unique technology efficiently captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere using only airflow and renewable energy, without the need for additional chemicals or high temperatures. Founded in 2019, in Tampa, FL, and focused on a mission to combat climate issues, CC&C is dedicated to reducing atmospheric CO2 levels at a scalable and economically viable cost, paving the way for a more sustainable future. For more information, visit ccandc.ai.

