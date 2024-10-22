Carbon Capture & Commercialization Pioneers $339 Billion Circular Economy with Sub-$100/Ton CO₂ Technology

"Our innovative Direct Air Carbon Capture adsorber captures CO₂ at less than $100 per ton, making it economically viable for most industries," says Samir Adams, Managing Director of Technology for Carbon Capture and Commercialization. Post this

Rising Energy Demand and the Consequences of the Current Model

Current estimates reveal that the world's energy consumption has increased by over 20% in the last decade alone, placing additional strain on existing resources. (4) This surge has exacerbated pollution levels, leading to issues such as ocean acidification and declining air quality, both of which pose serious public health risks.

As greenhouse gases continue to rise, it's clear that reducing emissions alone won't be enough. We need to actively remove CO2 from the air. Turning to a circular economy can change how we produce and consume, addressing issues ranging from greenhouse gas emissions to plastics, resource scarcity, waste management, and use of hazardous chemicals, and increasing resilience.

Carbon Capture: What It Is and How It Fuels the Circular Economy

Carbon capture, or CCS, involves capturing CO₂ emissions from power plants, industrial sources, or directly from the air. Captured CO₂ can be permanently stored in geological formations or repurposed for industrial use.

Some of its most relevant applications include:

Reusing CO₂ in Industrial Processes: Captured CO₂ can be used for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), increasing crude oil extraction while storing CO₂ underground. It's also used to produce chemicals like methanol and synthetic fuels, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and in concrete production, improving strength and reducing emissions.

Reducing Industry's Carbon Footprint: CO₂ can be used to create low-carbon products like synthetic fuels, carbonated beverages, and polymers. Additionally, CO₂ can be integrated into building materials such as concrete, where it reacts with minerals to form solid compounds, improving material durability and reducing emissions in the construction industry.

Offsetting Emissions in the Supply Chain: In sectors like agriculture, steel, and cement, captured CO₂ can be used to produce fertilizers, improving crop yields and offsetting emissions. (5)

By turning CO₂ waste into a resource, carbon capture helps create a closed-loop system where carbon is continuously reused, aligning with circular economy principles. As captured CO₂ is applied in different industries, it generates new revenue streams and financial incentives, fostering the growth of carbon markets.

The Challenge of Scaling Carbon Recycling

Despite its economic and environmental advantages, carbon recycling has not yet been widely adopted in the industrial sector. "Traditional capture methods are costly and inefficient for large-scale use, which is why we engineered a new adsorber using graphene-coated spheres to reduce unit size and energy needs," explains Adams.

CC&C's innovation is a Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) adsorber that only requires airflow to capture CO₂. The captured CO₂ can be released on demand with minimal power, eliminating the need for additional adsorbers. With a sub-$100 per ton capture cost, this solution is designed to be mass-producible, allowing for rapid deployment in spaces ranging from a square meter to the size of a shipping container.

"By integrating off-the-shelf components like fans and AI, we've created a scalable, cost-effective solution. While still in the early stages, we aim to mass-produce these units to address the CO₂ challenge more effectively," Adams adds.

A Call to Action for a Sustainable Future

As Adams concludes, "Addressing resource scarcity and waste is no longer optional; it's a requirement for progress. By adopting practices that prioritize recycling and reuse, we're taking critical steps to secure a sustainable future."

About Carbon Capture & Commercialization:

The world is involved in solving the invisible problem of carbon dioxide emissions which are responsible for climate disruption, ocean acidification and public health issues from air quality across the globe. By reducing, reusing and recycling CO2, Carbon Capture and Commercialization is creating a sustainable and scalable solution for urban environments. Founded in 2019, Sam (Samir) Adams and Fernando Sanchez combined their technology expertise in the Direct Air Carbon Capture industry to provide transparency and innovation that are turning a major global environmental problem into a commercial opportunity for urban environments. The company, based in Tampa, FL utilizes their patent pending approach to combine cutting-edge materials science with practical engineering solutions. For more information visit https://ccandc.ai/

References

"The Circularity Gap Report 2024"; Accessed 7 October 2024 ; Circle Economy Foundation; circularity-gap.world/2024. United Nations. "Global Issues: Population." United Nations, United Nations, 2024, un.org/en/global-issues/population. "Estimated revenue generated from circular economy transactions in 2022 and 2026 worldwide"; Accessed 7 October 2024 ; Statista; statista.com/statistics/1337519/circular-economy-market-revenue "World Energy Needs and Nuclear Power"; Accessed 7 October 2024 ; World Nuclear Association; world-nuclear.org/information-library/current-and-future-generation/world-energy-needs-and-nuclear-power. Direct Air Capture - Energy System - IEA. "Direct Air Capture - Energy System - IEA." IEA, 2024, http://www.iea.org/energy-system/carbon-capture-utilisation-and-storage/direct-air-capture.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Carbon Capture & Commercialization (CC&C)