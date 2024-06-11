Carbon neutral foods company Neutral Foods merges with grass-fed dairy milk brand Zeal Creamery

"This merger keeps the focus on our customers, bringing together an unmatched combination of in-demand attributes, including grass-fed, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability," – Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral. Post this

With investments from New Zealand-based dairy companies, Fonterra and Canterbury Grasslands, Zeal's U.S. farms focus on farming practices long championed by the New Zealand farming community, leaders in pasture-based rotational grazing. Cows grazing on lush pasture is an environmentally friendly farming practice, and this regenerative approach has additional benefits for animal welfare, water quality, and biodiversity. Zeal combines these techniques to provide customers with premium grass-fed dairy products.

"This merger keeps the focus on our customers, bringing together an unmatched combination of in-demand attributes, including grass-fed, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability," said Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO, Neutral. "We believe we're better together by collaborating on best retail and foodservice business practices to create better agriculture, with better dairy, for a better planet." Lovell Smith, who led Neutral through its initial funding rounds, will remain CEO of the merged company. Additional Neutral investors include Mark Cuban and David Adelman's Darco Capital, which oversaw a celebrity round of investors, including LeBron James, John Legend, and Questlove.

Neutral Foods will continue to drive its rapidly growing foodservice business, which has increased over 500% in the past year. The company recently announced the expansion of its partnership with the popular national restaurant chain Shake Shack to supply its certified carbon neutral milk to over 90 Shake Shack locations in the U.S. Neutral milk is served at 1,200 foodservice locations and is growing in select markets nationwide.

"Merging with Neutral, and its complementary foodservice business, creates a full-service, ethically driven dairy company that is poised to grow rapidly and bring its great products to a wider range of customers, and disrupt the conventional dairy market," added Weldon. The demand for grass-fed milk is driven by consumer focus on health benefits, animal welfare, and sustainability.

Zeal's products include Non-GMO grass-fed Whole Milk and Chocolate Whole Milk sweetened with New Zealand Manuka honey. The company recently introduced Probiotic versions of its Whole and Chocolate milk in select markets. In addition to milk, Zeal also offers New Zealand Organic grass-fed salted and unsalted butter and a newly launched range of cheddar cheeses.

About Neutral Foods

Neutral Foods, the first certified carbon neutral foods company in the U.S., backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is on a mission to radically reduce the nearly 37 percent of global emissions produced by agriculture and the food system. Started in 2019 in Portland, Oregon, Neutral is a national brand that works directly with farmers to reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture. Neutral Milk is served at 1,200 locations nationwide, from restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries, ice cream parlors, and beyond. Neutral's commitment to authenticity and innovative carbon neutral dairy products makes it a seamless partner for companies seeking to enhance their sustainability efforts without compromising quality.

About Zeal Creamery

Founded in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Zeal Creamery is a fast-growing, super-premium natural dairy brand. With a focus on the very best natural grocers in the U.S., Zeal provides a range of grass-fed, regenerative, and organic dairy products at over 1,800 Premium Natural Channel grocers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Central Market, and Fairway Market. Zeal is committed to providing the freshest and healthiest products that taste good, do good, and are good, using farming practices inspired by the New Zealand farming community, leaders in the free-range dairy industry. New Zealand-based Fonterra and Canterbury Grasslands are among Zeal's shareholders.

