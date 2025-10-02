Carbonate Releases New Report "The Next Era of Wine: Strategies for a Changing Industry"

Carbonate has released The Next Era of Wine, a 100+ page report that examines the shifting dynamics of the U.S. wine industry and offers actionable strategies for growth. Drawing on insights from more than 45 brands, expert conversations, and the latest market research, the report highlights how wineries, restaurants, hotels, and retailers can engage new audiences, adapt packaging and design, reimagine tasting rooms, and boost on-premise sales. With U.S. wine consumption declining—especially among Gen Z and younger millennials—the report positions this as a pivotal moment for the industry and provides real-world tactics to help brands think differently, build loyalty, and drive revenue in an evolving marketplace.
CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carbonate, a boutique creative agency that builds, reinvigorates, and grows brands and hospitality concepts, announces the release of The Next Era of Wine—a resource exploring fresh approaches shaping the future of wine in the U.S., and how industry innovators are meeting the current moment. This 100+ page report is designed for wineries, restaurants, hotels, retailers, and anyone who relies on strong wine sales. It combines insights from 45+ brands, expert conversations, and the latest market research to share real-world tactics for building new audiences and driving revenue.
Known for producing a highly anticipated annual Hospitality Trends Report in partnership with af&co. (now in its 18th edition), as well as a weekly insights publication Insight Out, Carbonate is recognized as one of the most influential voices in hospitality trend spotting, consistently cited by major outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, and Nation's Restaurant News. The firm's first-ever dedicated Wine Report brings their trusted insights and creative marketing lens to one of the most pivotal categories in hospitality, at a moment when the wine world faces a new turning point driven by demographic change, cultural shifts, and questions about its role in modern life.
"What worked in the past isn't resonating today. Wine consumption in the U.S. is declining across nearly every demographic, with the steepest drop among Gen Z and younger millennials," says Leith Steel, Director of Insights at Carbonate. "There's opportunity for brands that have the courage to think differently: make wine more approachable, speak to today's audiences in ways that resonate, and show up in places where people are already gathering."
The report covers a wide range of topics for a variety of stakeholders, including:
- How to Reach New Audiences: Marketing & messaging tactics that resonate.
- Packaging & Aesthetics: How bold design and fresh visual language are redefining the shelf.
- What a Gen Z Wine Brand Looks Like: From values to visuals.
- How To Sell More Wine in Restaurants: Practical ways to boost on-premise sales.
- Transforming the Tasting Room: Reaching new audiences through the on-site experience.
- What People Really Want In A Wine Club: Benefits and experiences that drive sign-ups and cultivate loyalty.
The Next Era of Wine is available for purchase via digital download for $39.00.
Additionally, this year's 18th annual Hospitality Trends Report, produced by af&co. and Carbonate, will be revealed live in person on Thursday, November 6 at Convene in San Francisco, CA, and via livestream on Tuesday, November 11 and Wednesday, December 3 (register here).
With deep roots in strategy, design, and hospitality marketing, Carbonate helps brands bring bold ideas to life—whether through new concept development, brand design, or applying emerging trends—equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. To learn more visit Carbonategroup.com, or follow the brand @carbonategroup.
ABOUT Carbonate
Carbonate is a creative agency that builds, reinvigorates, and grows brands and hospitality concepts. Specializing in food, beverage, restaurants, hotels & hospitality tech/B2B, Carbonate's services include brand strategy, identity development, trend insights, design, and integrated brand communications. Prior to launching as an independent company, Carbonate was a division of San Francisco-based af&co. Together af&co. and Carbonate produce an annual Hospitality Trends Report, with insights consistently cited by outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, and more. Carbonate also produces Insight Out, a weekly insights publication dedicated to emerging hospitality & branding trends. Carbonate was ranked #45 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list—the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. Follow along @carbonategroup.
