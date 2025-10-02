Carbonate Releases New Report "The Next Era of Wine: Strategies for a Changing Industry"

"What worked in the past isn't resonating today. Wine consumption in the U.S. is declining across nearly every demographic, with the steepest drop among Gen Z and younger millennials," says Leith Steel, Director of Insights at Carbonate. Post this

"What worked in the past isn't resonating today. Wine consumption in the U.S. is declining across nearly every demographic, with the steepest drop among Gen Z and younger millennials," says Leith Steel, Director of Insights at Carbonate. "There's opportunity for brands that have the courage to think differently: make wine more approachable, speak to today's audiences in ways that resonate, and show up in places where people are already gathering."

The report covers a wide range of topics for a variety of stakeholders, including:

How to Reach New Audiences: Marketing & messaging tactics that resonate.

Packaging & Aesthetics: How bold design and fresh visual language are redefining the shelf.

What a Gen Z Wine Brand Looks Like: From values to visuals.

How To Sell More Wine in Restaurants: Practical ways to boost on-premise sales.

Transforming the Tasting Room: Reaching new audiences through the on-site experience.

What People Really Want In A Wine Club: Benefits and experiences that drive sign-ups and cultivate loyalty.

The Next Era of Wine is available for purchase via digital download for $39.00.

Additionally, this year's 18th annual Hospitality Trends Report, produced by af&co. and Carbonate, will be revealed live in person on Thursday, November 6 at Convene in San Francisco, CA, and via livestream on Tuesday, November 11 and Wednesday, December 3 (register here).

With deep roots in strategy, design, and hospitality marketing, Carbonate helps brands bring bold ideas to life—whether through new concept development, brand design, or applying emerging trends—equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. To learn more visit Carbonategroup.com, or follow the brand @carbonategroup.

ABOUT Carbonate

Carbonate is a creative agency that builds, reinvigorates, and grows brands and hospitality concepts. Specializing in food, beverage, restaurants, hotels & hospitality tech/B2B, Carbonate's services include brand strategy, identity development, trend insights, design, and integrated brand communications. Prior to launching as an independent company, Carbonate was a division of San Francisco-based af&co. Together af&co. and Carbonate produce an annual Hospitality Trends Report, with insights consistently cited by outlets including The New York Times, Forbes, and more. Carbonate also produces Insight Out, a weekly insights publication dedicated to emerging hospitality & branding trends. Carbonate was ranked #45 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list—the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest. Follow along @carbonategroup.

Media Contact

Ashley Martinez, Carbonate, 1 7579279933, [email protected], http://www.carbonategroup.com/

SOURCE Carbonate