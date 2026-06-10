CarChat24 Celebrates 19 Years of Automotive Chat Innovation and Introduces New AI-Powered Features

As automotive retail continues to evolve, CarChat24 remains focused on developing solutions that help dealerships maximize website traffic, increase lead volume, and create better experiences for online shoppers. Post this

As part of its anniversary celebration, CarChat24 is introducing a new suite of AI-powered features designed to complement its proven chat platform and provide dealerships with even more ways to engage today's digital shoppers. The new capabilities include enhanced visitor engagement tools, smarter lead qualification, faster response workflows, and improved customer experience features that help dealerships connect with buyers more efficiently than ever before.

"Reaching this milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the trust our dealer partners have placed in us," said Shereef Moawad, founder of CarChat24. "The automotive industry has changed dramatically over the years, but one thing remains constant: customers expect fast, helpful responses when they're shopping online. Our new AI-powered features help dealers meet those expectations while building on the personalized service that has always been at the heart of CarChat24."

Throughout its history, CarChat24 has adapted alongside evolving consumer behaviors, helping dealers navigate the rise of mobile browsing, digital retailing, video chat and increasingly sophisticated online shopping experiences. The company's latest innovations reflect its continued commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while delivering measurable results for dealers.

As automotive retail continues to evolve, CarChat24 remains focused on developing solutions that help dealerships maximize website traffic, increase lead volume, and create better experiences for online shoppers.

The company plans to continue investing in advanced technologies, dealer-focused tools, and customer engagement strategies that help automotive retailers thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to developing innovative technologies and customer engagement solutions that help automotive retailers increase lead volume, improve customer experiences, and drive measurable results. For more information, visit CarChat24.com.

About CarChat24

CarChat24 is a leading provider of automotive chat solutions, helping dealerships engage website visitors, generate qualified leads, and improve customer experiences 24 hours a day. For 19 years, CarChat24 has delivered innovative communication tools that help automotive retailers connect with more shoppers and convert more online traffic into sales opportunities.

Media Contact

Shereef Moawad, CarChat24, 1 800-510-7567, [email protected], https://www.carchat24.com/

SOURCE CarChat24