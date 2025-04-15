Card Compliant Announces Release of a State-Of-The-Art Prepaid Card Technologies Platform to Power the Recently Launched CIMI Card

Featuring three key components, its Data Now℠ hub, its Compliance Now℠ modules, and its Terms Now℠ center, the platform leverages technology to address the complexities of modern prepaid card issuance.

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Card Compliant is pleased to announce the release of a state-of-the-art prepaid card data enrichment and analytics platform. Featuring three key components, its Data Now℠ hub, its Compliance Now℠ modules, and its Terms Now℠ center, the platform leverages technology to address the complexities of modern prepaid card issuance. Developed generally for prepaid cards issuers including financial institutions, the technologies will power the recently released CIMI Card issuing platform for merchants desiring gift or loyalty card programs.

Data Now℠: Connected to major transaction processors, the Data Now℠ hub provides Card Compliant and CIMI Card with near-real-time access to download and hold prepaid card data while also translating the languages of multiple processers into one to support business decisions, operations, compliance and analytics required for prepaid card issuance. "Data is king these days, and possession is nine-tenths of the rule," explained Chuck Rouse , CEO of Card Compliant. "Data Now℠ gives that edge to us and our clients."





, CEO of Card Compliant. "Data Now℠ gives that edge to us and our clients." Compliance Now℠: Compliance Now℠ houses a series of proprietary compliance modules, such as OptiMax™, designed to optimize domestic and global compliance with laws and standards on several regulatory and accounting topics needed for business decisions, income statements, balance sheets and governmental filings. Featuring patented processes, the modules deploy proprietary algorithms to enrich transaction data received via Data Now℠ to address compliance in theory and operation and to provide analytics. Deploying a unique method known as individual-card-positioning to achieve compliance on a per-card basis, Compliance Now℠ provides a much needed technique given the variance in laws among jurisdictions including the 50 U.S. states and accounting practices focused on individual cards. "Card transactions drive compliance with domestic and global laws and standards governing on many topics including accounting, tax, unclaimed property, anti-money laundering, fraud , and even consumer protection," said Rouse. "The proprietary compliance modules on Compliance Now℠ empower us, and our clients, to address compliance on a per card basis for maximum results."





, and even consumer protection," said Rouse. "The proprietary compliance modules on Compliance Now℠ empower us, and our clients, to address compliance on a per card basis for maximum results." Terms Now℠: The Terms Now℠ center is Card Compliant's answer to the modern day headaches of controlling and managing the content of the terms and conditions accompanying gift and loyalty cards. Originally designed to address compliance with varying laws governing disclosure of terms and conditions coupled with new laws requiring fraud and tampering warnings, Terms Now℠ was expanded to add consumer friendly features such as ready access to terms and conditions; a method for providing cardholder notices including for anonymous cards; multiple language capability at a finger's touch; cash-out assistance where required by law; specialized ADA features designed by blind engineers for visibly impaired cardholders; and a unique approach to consumer hygiene with respect to personally identifiable information. "Controlled wording of the terms and conditions for prepaid cards has become a logistics nightmare particularly in light of the limited space on the back of a physical card and the problem of complying with laws in multiple jurisdictions including the 50 U.S. states and foreign countries on six continents," said Rouse. "Terms Now℠ is our answer."

Card Compliant also announced that these state-of-the-art technologies will be used to power the CIMI Card issuance platform recently launched by Card Compliant's affiliate, Card Issuance and Management, Inc, (CIMI). The technologies are a part of CIMI's goal to assemble an unparalleled collection of card features on one platform for closed-loop gift and loyalty cards.

About the CIMI Card:

Formally launched by CIMI in March 2025, the CIMI Card is a full service issuing platform managed by experts and configurable to client needs. Engineered by industry specialists to support a next generation of closed-loop gift and loyalty cards, the CIMI Card platform addresses the modern complexities and headaches of gift card program engineering, card and wallet design, required transaction processing reach, specialized data access, multiple distribution channels, controlled management of card terms and conditions, hosts of program management details, and what has now become hundreds of complex laws and accounting standards overseen by scores of government entities. For more about the CIMI Card visit cimicard.com.

Media Contact

Katherine Hollar Barnard, Card Compliant, 1 9132257707, [email protected], https://cardcompliant.com/

SOURCE Card Compliant