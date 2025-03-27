Card Compliant Launches the CIMI Card: The Next Generation Gift Card Issuance Platform

"The CIMI Card is designed by industry specialists to allow merchants to enjoy the benefits of a fully managed branded gift card program, without all the work and risk," said Chuck Rouse, the CEO of Card Compliant. Post this

Compliance with complex domestic and international laws and accounting standards;

Management of card and code inventory, from design, to packaging and stocking;

Connecting disparate data systems, from point-of-sale to accounting to analytics;

Harnessing distribution channels and growth opportunities; and

Consumer support, including modern cardholder notices, cash-out tools, accessibility options, and privacy protection.

The CIMI Card was engineered to address these challenges. Instead of diverting internal resources and engaging a roster of outside providers, merchants are empowered through the CIMI Card's closed-loop platform to fully outsource their gift card programs to the extent desired – thus freeing valuable resources for core business and strategic initiatives.

"Gift cards are about to enter their fourth decade of business, and we are excited to introduce the next generation third-party card issuance platform to address the mounting complexities and lessons learned," said Chuck Rouse, the CEO of Card Compliant. "The CIMI Card is designed by industry specialists to allow merchants to enjoy the benefits of a fully managed branded gift card program, without all the work and risk."

The CIMI Card is offered through Card Issuance and Management, Inc. (CIMI), an affiliate of Card Compliant. CIMI is uniquely positioned to offer this platform. Employing industry specialists with over 350 years of notable experience in the gift card sector, CIMI and its affiliates have touched over 3.7 billion cards and over $1.5 trillion of transactions. From this footprint, it launches the CIMI Card to combine an unprecedented collection of card features in one place providing state-of-the-art support for card programs:

Technology supported card issuance, including patented technologies.

Flexible card solutions, including physical, digital, gift, loyalty, and promotional cards, along with electronic wallets.

Global compliance systems on core regulatory, accounting, and tax subjects.

Access to global distribution channels and banking systems.

Enhanced consumer friendly features.

Consumer assistance, including fraud education, cardholder notices, multilingual cards and ADA tools.

A unique global privacy law compliance system for personal consumer data.

A new Terms Now platform empowering management of compliant and transparent card terms and conditions.

Advanced accounting approaches to card liability management and program revenue.

Advanced patented technologies to manage unused cards and related breakage revenue.

Scalable integrations via proprietary systems with major transaction processors.

Robust data capabilities including data splits and combinations, forecasting, and analytics.

Full program management support configurable to each merchant's needs.

Full sales distribution capabilities designed to drive card awareness and program growth.

Special technology tools addressing cash-out, valid-thru dates, and program terminations.

Full program outsourcing configurable to merchant needs.

Uniquely designed to achieve macro to micro compliance, the CIMI Card platform addresses federal, state and local regulations regarding AML, OFAC, consumer protection, prohibited redemptions, privacy, data security, fraud training and warnings, product packaging and labeling, eco-rules, ADA, escheat, GAAP, federal income tax, local taxes, FinCEN directives, and multiple agency reporting requirements down to rules on data characters – along with the international equivalents.

More information about the CIMI Card is available at www.cimicard.com.

