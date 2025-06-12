"Card Man" Jim Karol Brings Mind-Blowing Mental Feats to NYC's Cutting Room -- One Night Only, July 17, 2025

Mentalist Jim Karol brings his mind-blowing one-man show "Card Man" to NYC's Cutting Room on July 17 for one night only. Get ready to unleash the power and potential of your mind with Jim Karol in an unforgettable evening of mental magic and extraordinary feats of memory. Debuting DigiJim—Karol's AI-powered counterpart, designed to help you boost memory, focus, and confidence. This one-of-a-kind event blends entertainment, science, and inspiration. "Card Man" is not just a show—it's a wake-up call to the extraordinary abilities hiding in all of us. Tickets available now at JimKarol.com.
NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to have your mind blown. On Thursday, July 17, world-renowned mentalist Jim Karol brings his explosive one-man show, "Card Man," to The Cutting Room in Manhattan for a one-night-only event that will leave you questioning the limits of your own mind. Doors open at 6:00 PM; the show begins promptly at 7:00 PM.
In Card Man, Karol uses nothing but a deck of playing cards—and his superhuman mind—to deliver a full hour of jaw-dropping mental magic. He'll recite thousands of digits of Pi, identify 80,000+ zip codes, name the day of the week for any date since 1 A.D., and memorize a shuffled deck of cards in under a minute. And this isn't just about watching the impossible—it's about awakening the sense of what you might be capable of.
Jim Karol has amazed audiences across the globe and earned appearances on The Tonight Show, The Ellen Show, Today, Howard Stern, and NBC's Phenomenon, where he was named one of the Top Ten Mentalists in the world. He even made a memorable appearance in Jackass Number Two as "the card-throwing guy." But behind the spectacle is something even more powerful: a story of transformation and a mission to help others.
To help overcome a serious heart condition at age 50, Karol began memory training during rehab. What started as personal recovery turned into a life-changing journey that has stunned leading scientists, including researchers at MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research. Dr. Robert Ajemian called Jim "one of the greatest long-term memories I've ever seen."
Offstage, Jim Karol is transforming lives. He has brought his mind-expanding programs to over 3,000 college campuses—including 67 appearances at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point—along with military bases, hospitals, and Fortune 500 boardrooms. His message has resonated in 49 states and 33 countries, where he's inspired wounded warriors, elite athletes, top executives, and healthcare professionals with his message of resilience, possibility, and the untapped power of the human brain.
"Jim Karol has done more than entertain our troops—he's inspired them. His work with memory and mental resilience has made a real difference in the lives of wounded warriors and service members across the globe." — General Joseph Dunford, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Karol is also the author of Ultimate Memory Magic, and for the first time ever, he'll unveil DigiJim live on stage—his groundbreaking AI-powered counterpart designed to help people enhance memory, sharpen focus, build confidence, and unlock their full mental potential. Developed in collaboration with The Whole Brain Foundation, experts in teaching and learning systems design, DigiJim marks a bold new chapter at the intersection of human cognition and artificial intelligence.
The show is produced by Jeff Krauss, Founder of IE Group and Co-Creator/Executive Producer of FanRoom Live; Jim Karol and Justin Karol; and Stacey Toy, Co-Host and Co-Executive Producer of FanRoom Live. This dynamic team brings together decades of experience in entertainment, live events, and cutting-edge media. Their collaboration brings Card Man to life as a one-of-a-kind experience that blends spectacle, science, and inspiration.
SHOW DETAILS
- The Cutting Room – 44 East 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
- Thursday, July 17, 2025
- Doors at 6:00 PM | Show at 7:00 PM
Learn more about Jim Karol at JimKarol.com
About Jim Karol: Jim Karol is a world-renowned mentalist, memory expert, and motivational speaker whose unparalleled cognitive abilities have captivated millions. He is the author of Ultimate Memory Magic, a groundbreaking book on harnessing memory for peak performance, health, and confidence. From network television and USO tours to top universities and Fortune 500 boardrooms, Jim uses his talents to entertain, educate, and empower people around the globe. His mission: to unlock the hidden potential of the human mind—one unforgettable moment at a time.
