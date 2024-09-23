CARDENAL Realty Advisors appointed the exclusive leasing company for 150 Alhambra, a premier office tower in downtown Coral Gables

Just a few blocks away from FIFA's new offices and other world recognized brands such as APPLE who's also moving into the Coral Gables area. Current notable tenants at 150 Alhambra are Hermes and Bvlgari which take up the penthouses and IMG the global sports and culture company with a reach that spans 6 continents 35 countries and 100 cities. We are excited to represent this iconic office building with such a prestigious tenant roster.