CARDENAL Realty Advisors appointed the exclusive leasing company for 150 Alhambra, a premier office tower in downtown Coral Gables

Cardenal Realty Advisors, led by Javier Cardenal was appointed the exclusive leasing agent for 150 Alhambra, a luxury office building in downtown Coral Gables, Florida.
MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 150 Alhambra is in one of the best office locations in South Florida along Alhambra Circle with proximity to high-end restaurants, cafes and the business lifestyle that companies look for when expanding or relocating to South Florida.
Just a few blocks away from FIFA's new offices and other world recognized brands such as APPLE who's also moving into the Coral Gables area. Current notable tenants at 150 Alhambra are Hermes and Bvlgari which take up the penthouses and IMG the global sports and culture company with a reach that spans 6 continents 35 countries and 100 cities. We are excited to represent this iconic office building with such a prestigious tenant roster.
150 Alhambra is a 13-story office landmark with over 200,000 sq ft of luxury office space.
Javier Cardenal is the President of Cardenal Realty Advisors with over 30 years of experience in South Florida's commercial real estate industry.
