Cardenal Realty Advisors Represents Los Angeles Investor in $3.2M Acquisition

"The next phase of Wynwood's evolution will be extraordinary. This corridor is becoming one of the most influential gateways in the arts district, and The Rider captures the energy, creativity, and forward momentum that investors are seeking." Post this

"The next phase of Wynwood's evolution will be extraordinary," said Javier Cardenal, President of Cardenal Realty Advisors. "This corridor is becoming one of the most influential gateways in the district, and The Rider captures the energy, creativity, and forward momentum that investors are seeking."

The group is investing just over $3.2 million into the retail component of The Rider Residences. According to Cardenal, the buyers were immediately captivated by the project's vision. "They loved the architecture, the authenticity, and the creative pulse The Rider brings to Wynwood," he added. "Wynwood has always been the artistic soul of Miami, and we're excited to contribute to its continued reinvention."

Cardenal, who specializes in advising international and out-of-market investors on commercial acquisitions throughout South Florida, noted strong and growing demand for prime retail positions in Miami's core creative districts.

"With institutional-level projects and a maturing retail landscape, Wynwood is entering a new chapter," Cardenal said. "Investors from across the country—and across the world—want to be part of that story."

About Cardenal Realty Advisors

Cardenal Realty Advisors is a boutique commercial real estate advisory firm based in Miami, Florida, specializing in luxury commercial property acquisition and representation for international and domestic investors. The firm focuses on delivering strategic market insight, off-market opportunities, and expert transactional guidance across South Florida's most dynamic submarkets.

Media Contact

Javier Cardenal, Cardenal Realty Advisors, 1 3057760581, [email protected], www.cardenal.com

Twitter

SOURCE Cardenal Realty Advisors