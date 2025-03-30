Cardenal Realty Advisors selected as the exclusive agent for Coral Gables luxury retail

Cardenal Realty Advisors was selected to market and search for luxury brands to lease the retail spaces at The Avenue project in Coral Gables. The project is slated for completion in the 3rd quarter of 2025 and is located directly across Neiman Marcus at the Shops of Merrick Park. This regional luxury shopping mall stands out as one of South Florida's premiere shopping destinations.
CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Javier Cardenal was hired by the investment group owner to lead the search for a top luxury brand for their retail spaces. The area already boast great brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and other famous boutiques. In addition, The Collection a luxury car dealership is just a couple blocks away with Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati and many more. "This prestigious location is perfect for luxury brands. The retail spaces' frontage and walkability are very hard to replicate. It will allow you to showcase your brand immediately." said Javier Cardenal.
These retail spaces have a special location and one that cannot be replicated. The retail spaces are within the pedestrian walkway loaded with the best retailers as well as chic eateries and cafes. The family atmosphere makes the Shops of Merrick Park one of the prefered destinations of many families that live in the beautiful afluent neighborhoods that surround the area. There are many retailers that are in other locations such as Wyndwood, Design District, Aventura and Palm Beach that would benefit from having an additional location in this prime destination. It will be a great addition for the area as well as for the retailers.
The entire area is experiencing tremendous growth with luxury towers planned which will bring more residents, shops and restaurants. As this area merges and consolidates with new residents, shopping and dinning options it will create a true luxury pedestrian shopping and entertainment area similar to the Miami Design District and Worth Avenue turning in to a retail paradise with world-class offerings.
Cardenal Realty Advisors has experience working for top luxury brands in South Florida. Javier Cardenal has personally secured many multi-national brands into well known regional shopping malls in South Florida including Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Boca Town Center, Aventura Mall, Brickell City Centre and Shops of Merrick Park. "If you are a brand looking to expand into the South Florida luxury shopping markets please reach out to us, this location is spectacular."
Please reach out to Cardenal Realty Advisors to learn more about this great opportunity.
