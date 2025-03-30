Cardenal Realty Advisors selected as the exclusive agent for Coral Gables luxury retail

Cardenal Realty Advisors was selected to market and search for luxury brands to lease the retail spaces at The Avenue project in Coral Gables. The project is slated for completion in the 3rd quarter of 2025 and is located directly across Neiman Marcus at the Shops of Merrick Park. This regional luxury shopping mall stands out as one of South Florida's premiere shopping destinations.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Javier Cardenal was hired by the investment group owner to lead the search for a top luxury brand for their retail spaces. The area already boast great brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and other famous boutiques. In addition, The Collection a luxury car dealership is just a couple blocks away with Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati and many more. "This prestigious location is perfect for luxury brands. The retail spaces' frontage and walkability are very hard to replicate. It will allow you to showcase your brand immediately." said Javier Cardenal.