Cardii Unveils AR-Powered Gift Cards for Businesses This Holiday Season

Imagine a holiday gift card that comes alive in the palm of your hand. With Cardii's pioneering AR technology, recipients can witness a personalized and dynamic 3D holiday scene unfolding from their digital gift card, accessible directly via their smartphones. This is no ordinary gift – it's an experience that captivates, engages, and leaves a lasting impression.

Offering over 30 customizable holiday-themed AR experiences, Cardii allows businesses to align these magical moments with their brand identity, creating a unique and memorable interaction with each recipient. This effortless, mobile-optimized gifting solution is available this season at no additional cost, featuring a diverse selection of gifts from over 50 esteemed merchants, ranging from Starbucks to Nike.

Amplifying Connections with AR

"Cardii is not just about giving a gift; it's about creating a moment of genuine connection and awe. Through our AR-powered platform, we're bringing a new level of creativity and emotion to corporate gifting," says Du Nguyen, Co-Founder of Cardii. "Our aim is to make each interaction not just memorable but also significantly more impactful."

Accessible to All Businesses

Designed to cater to businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Cardii's platform offers an array of customizable, seasonal experiences that resonate with the holiday spirit, making every gift special for its recipient.

Championing a New Gifting Era

Beyond traditional retail options, Cardii also enables businesses to contribute to over 2,500 charitable organizations, seamlessly integrating philanthropy into corporate gifting strategies into the New Year.

Karen Steele, acting CMO of Cardii, adds, "At Cardii, we're redefining what a gift card can be. By merging advanced AR and AI technologies with user-friendly mobile delivery, we're not just changing the game in corporate gifting; we're elevating it to a form of meaningful, personalized communication and brand expression."

Promotion Availability

The "Cardii for Business Holiday Promotion" runs until January 15. For more information, please visit https://www.getcardii.com/holidays2023/

About Cardii

Cardii is revolutionizing the gifting industry by focusing on creating personalized, memorable experiences. Our platform leverages cutting-edge data analytics and artificial intelligence to curate gifts that resonate deeply with each recipient, whether they're a corporate partner, customer, or individual consumer. By transforming gift cards from impersonal tokens into engaging, impactful tools, Cardii enhances every aspect of the gifting process. Our innovative approach ensures interactions are up to three times more impactful than traditional methods, making gifting a powerful medium for connection and engagement. Cardii's vision is to elevate gifting from a mere transaction to a strategic, meaningful interaction that strengthens relationships and enriches experiences for businesses and consumers alike. For more information, visit https://www.getcardii.com.

Media Contact

Karen Steele, Steele-Alloy, 1 (503) 317-7698, [email protected], www.steele-alloy.com

