Cardinal Dolan and Dr. Drew Champion New Hope in Addiction Treatment as Fentanyl Crisis Intensifies

The book you're holding in your hands contains the answers that can save your life, the life of a loved one, or—if you're a doctor—the life of your patient. In the time it takes to read this paragraph, another person will have died from opioid addiction. Everyone is now just one degree of separation from this deadly scourge—either you are suffering, or someone close to you is. Fentanyl, the deadliest of all opioids, has infiltrated every town in America. Recent medical discoveries in neuroscience have proven that addiction is a neurological brain condition that hijacks critical brain circuits, not a psychological problem or moral failure. With this new information, we have developed breakthrough medical treatments that can heal the brain from addiction—and finally unchain those suffering from this deadly affliction. In This Book Will Save Your Life, Dr. Russell Surasky clearly explains these precise new life-saving treatments and how you or your loved one can access them immediately. Active opioid addiction is a medical emergency that—without treatment—is virtually always fatal. The information in this book could save your life and the lives of those you love, forever.
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity physician Dr. Drew Pinsky describes neurologist Dr. Russell Surasky's new book as the "last hope for survival," urging, "Don't wait until it's too late" to read this lifesaving message. Cardinal Timothy Dolan calls it an "urgent challenge" for those suffering from addiction and offers their loved ones "hope for a culture of recovery."
Soon to be Released, This Book Will Save Your Life: The New Medical Cure for Opioid Addiction is a "How-to Guide" to surviving the opioid epidemic. It's a must-read for anyone concerned about the hundreds of thousands who die each year from accidental overdose. If you or someone you love is suffering from this debilitating disease, this book is for you.
Dr. Surasky—a neurologist and board-certified addiction medicine specialist—explains in clear, accessible language how addiction takes hold of the brain and traps individuals in life-and-death struggles. He outlines groundbreaking treatments for opioid and alcohol addiction that are available now.
"Using advanced brain imaging techniques like functional MRIs and PET scans, neurologists can now precisely identify the circuits involved in addiction," says Dr. Surasky. "Addiction is not a matter of morality or willpower—it's a neurological condition. After as little as a few weeks of use, opiates 'hijack' the brain to the point that it needs the drug for survival, and the compulsion to keep using becomes overwhelming. Without reversing these neurological changes, cravings can persist for a lifetime."
Dr. Surasky's work introduces several advanced brain protocols designed to transform addiction treatment. One key component of his approach is Vivitrol®—a monthly, non-habit-forming injection that targets specific opioid receptors in the brain responsible for addictive behaviors. Vivitrol® dramatically reduces cravings for both opioids and alcohol.
According to Dr. Surasky, Vivitrol works on both opioids and alcohol because "all substances of abuse activate the same neurological circuitry." He adds, "We now know exactly where that circuitry is, allowing us to help people in ways we never thought possible." Even if someone relapses with potent opioids like fentanyl, Vivitrol acts as a shield, preventing the drug from binding to these receptors and stopping overdose.
Although Vivitrol has been available for years, it remains widely unknown and underutilized. Traditionally, doctors required patients to stop using opioids for 7 to 10 days before starting Vivitrol, during which time withdrawal is often horrendous, causing shaking, insomnia, restless legs, profuse sweating, panic attacks, and diffuse pain. "It's torturous," Dr. Surasky explains, "which is why many patients opt for Suboxone® or methadone, which don't require a waiting period but perpetuate opioid dependence."
Dr. Surasky's advanced protocol eliminates this need. Using neurological medications, he can shut down withdrawal symptoms entirely, allowing patients to start life-saving Vivitrol® much faster and more comfortably.
Dr. Surasky is also part of a pioneering team exploring high-frequency ultrasound to target and disrupt the brain circuitry that perpetuates addiction. Originally approved by the FDA for treating Parkinson's tremors, this non-invasive technique has the potential to revolutionize addiction treatment. Dr. Surasky and his colleagues at one of N.Y.'s largest hospital systems are actively developing this breakthrough technology.
This work is deeply personal for Dr. Surasky. In his book, he writes: "I watched my only brother, Travis, suffer and ultimately die from this horrible and preventable plague." This loss drives his passion for advancing addiction treatment and saving lives.
Dr. Surasky has been a controversial figure in the medical community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he frequently appeared on television news shows warning against lockdowns, citing their devastating impact on mental health and addiction, and opposed blanket COVID vaccine mandates, especially for young, healthy individuals.
This Book Will Save Your Life: The New Medical Cure for Opioid Addiction will be available on December 10th, with proceeds supporting charitable initiatives for addiction recovery.
