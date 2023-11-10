Cardiologists Dr. Carlos Ince and Dr. Kate Elfrey of The Heart Center at Mercy are Featured Guests for the November 2023 edition of "Medoscopy"

Cardiologists Dr. Carlos Ince and Dr. M. Kate Elfrey of The Heart Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, appear on the hospital's monthly talk program, "Medoscopy," Nov. 15 & 16th at 5:30 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos Ince, M.D., FACC, board certified in Adult Cardiovascular Disease, and M. Kate Elfrey, D.O., board certified by the American Osteopathic Board in Cardiology and Internal Medicine, are the featured guests on Mercy Medical Center's monthly talk show, "Medoscopy," airing Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15th and 16th at 5:30 p.m. EST (http://www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

Both Drs. Ince and Elfrey see patients at The Heart Center at Mercy, which specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of heart disease including coronary artery disease (CAD), heart attack and high blood pressure.

A 30-minute pre-taped program exploring the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

Dr. Ince explained his work with the Association of Black Cardiologists and efforts to address the ongoing issue of racial disparity in medicine. Dr. Elfrey noted how medicine for her is a family affairs, as her father, Stephen J. Plantholt, M.D., FACC, is not only a cardiologist as well, but is her colleague at The Heart Center at Mercy.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

