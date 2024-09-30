Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Alvaro Vargas Pelaez

Dr. Alvaro Vargas Pelaez is a board-certified cardiologist with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute.
Dr. Alvaro Vargas Pelaez is a board-certified cardiologist with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. His approach to patients has its roots in primary care, where understanding an individual's habits, behavior, and lifestyle are critical components of any treatment plan. "I enjoy helping people overcome obstacles on their way to better health. Whether that's giving up smoking, losing weight, increasing exercise, or decreasing stress, I need to know my patients and build trust in stages to facilitate change. It's a delicate dance between listening and counseling."
Dr. Vargas was inspired to become a physician by his father who has practiced 'old school' cardiology in his native Colombia for more than 40 years. Drawn to the complexity of cardiovascular health and disease and its grounding in evidence-based medicine, Dr. Vargas feels privileged to have the tools to support patients during their most vulnerable moments.
A certified English to Spanish medical interpreter, Dr. Vargas has a strong interest in Latino health and believes increasing access and understanding through language is an effective way of overcoming healthcare disparities that may lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and valvular heart disease, among other cardiac conditions.
About Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute is a cardiovascular care leader, offering a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, and treatment of heart and vascular conditions, including cardiology, electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart surgery and heart transplant. Its combination of extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology, and exacting quality guidelines deliver the best possible outcomes for those receiving care tailored to their specific needs
Media Contact
