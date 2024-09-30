Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Alvaro Vargas Pelaez

"I enjoy helping people overcome obstacles on their way to better health. Whether that's giving up smoking, losing weight, increasing exercise, or decreasing stress, I need to know my patients and build trust in stages to facilitate change. It's a delicate dance between listening and counseling." Post this

A certified English to Spanish medical interpreter, Dr. Vargas has a strong interest in Latino health and believes increasing access and understanding through language is an effective way of overcoming healthcare disparities that may lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and valvular heart disease, among other cardiac conditions.

