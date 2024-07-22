Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Dr. John Nicholas Melvan

Dr. John Nicholas Melvan is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute, who performs both traditional surgeries and transcatheter procedures.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Nicholas Melvan is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute who was previously a resident at Emory University's School of Medicine. Dr. Melvan sees parallels between Emory's place in Atlanta's community and Memorial's footprint in South Florida. "Both systems have an academic focus and are committed to growth, excellence, and continual improvement. There is also collaboration between like-minded individuals with the same goals."

Dr. Melvan was initially exposed to various fields of medicine but found himself particularly drawn to surgery because of its immediate impact. His enthusiasm for the surgical field is amplified by ongoing medical advancements, particularly in minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Melvan, who performs both traditional surgeries and transcatheter procedures, was attracted to Memorial's "long history of excellence, transparency, and quality outcomes." Dr. Melvan believes in offering patients not only evidence-based, life-saving surgeries but also providing compassionate coaching throughout their medical journey.

Dealing with some of the sickest patients in the hospital, he says it's important to have the resources to attack the most challenging cases and deliver next-level care. "Ours can be lifetime management of the patient's cardiac problem(s). We're sometimes planning for the second and third operations while doing the initial procedure."

Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute is a cardiovascular care leader, offering a wide array of services dedicated to the prevention, detection, and treatment of heart and vascular conditions, including cardiology, electrophysiology, adult congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart surgery and heart transplant. Its combination of extraordinary medical expertise, advanced technology, and exacting quality guidelines deliver the best possible outcomes for those receiving care tailored to their specific needs.

