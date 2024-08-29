Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Dr. Mariella Velez Martinez

Dr. Mariella Velez Martinez is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute who specializes in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mariella Velez Martinez is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute. Specializing in advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, Dr Velez's pursuit of a career in cardiology was inspired by her grandmother's development of valvular heart disease and heart failure.

That experience also added a perspective Velez believes has made her a better doctor. Since joining Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in August of 2023, the fellowship-trained physician has brought a family focus to treating advanced heart failure and transplant patients.

As a cardiologist, Dr. Valez enjoys getting to know and learn about her patients, listening to their experiences, concerns and symptoms to help determine a diagnosis. "I feel a connection to those in my care, know their loved ones, and the ins and outs of their day to day. Having those personal relationships are very important to the care I provide." Dr. Velez says the most gratifying moments come from seeing her patient's conditions improve, whether that's post-transplant for those requiring surgery or during the course of treatment for those that don't.

