Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Dr. Tae Song

The fellowship-trained physician is a transplant specialist that has helped Memorial's cardiac team transplant more hearts to date in 2024 than any other program in Florida.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Tae Song is a cardiac surgeon specializing in a wide variety of heart problems, including coronary artery disease, heart valve issues, and diseases of the aorta, as well as mechanical circulatory support and heart transplant.
Dr. Song was attracted to Memorial Healthcare System and its cardiac and vascular institute by the opportunity to grow its program, which he believes can use regional leadership as a springboard to national prominence. He was also impressed by its multi-disciplinary collaborations and the opportunity to be a difference-maker for patients. "It's a relatively underserved population we're reaching, the sickest of the sick in the community, and the impact we can have is significant."
Dr. Song completed fellowship training in 2015 in cardiac surgery and transplant at Harvard Medical School's program at Mass General, where he trained under Dr. Jose Garcia, now a Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute colleague. For eight years, Song was a cardiac surgeon at the University of Chicago, prior to relocating to South Florida
A native of South Korea, Dr. Song also appreciates the diversity of the population and the winter weather of his new home.
