Cardiology Profile: Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute's Dr. Tae Song

The fellowship-trained physician is a transplant specialist that has helped Memorial's cardiac team transplant more hearts to date in 2024 than any other program in Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Tae Song is a cardiac surgeon specializing in a wide variety of heart problems, including coronary artery disease, heart valve issues, and diseases of the aorta, as well as mechanical circulatory support and heart transplant.