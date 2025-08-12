Cardiovascular Logistics Announces Executive Leadership Transition: R.P. Dickerson Named Chief Financial Officer; Nick Zaunbrecher Named Inaugural Chief Strategy Officer

"This is a pivotal moment for our organization as we continue to evolve to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve. R.P. brings deep financial expertise...and Nick's transition into the CSO role allows us to deepen our focus on long-term growth and innovation." — David Konur, CEO, CVL Post this

Dickerson brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in healthcare, including executive roles at physician-owned, private equity-backed, and publicly traded organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO at Comprehensive EyeCare Partners and has held prior CFO roles at organizations such as Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine and MD Now Medical Centers.

"This is a pivotal moment for our organization as we continue to evolve to meet the growing needs of the communities we serve," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "R.P. brings deep financial expertise and operational insight that will be instrumental as we scale, and Nick's transition into the CSO role allows us to deepen our focus on long-term growth and innovation. Together, their leadership positions us to advance our mission with clarity and forward momentum."

Dickerson expressed enthusiasm about joining CVL during a dynamic period of expansion.

"I'm honored to step into the CFO role at such a mission-driven organization," said Dickerson. "This is an exciting time for CVL, and I look forward to working alongside David, Nick, and the broader leadership team to build on the strong financial foundation already in place. Together, we'll continue driving growth while ensuring the financial strength and flexibility to support our strategic priorities."

Zaunbrecher, who has served as CVL's CFO since its inception, brings more than 33 years of healthcare finance experience, including leadership roles at physician-owned and multi-specialty organizations. Before joining CVL, he served as CFO at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, one of CVL's founding partner practices. As CVL's CFO, Zaunbrecher led the company through the onboarding of its founding practices, oversaw the full integration of essential back-office systems across the platform and supported the platform's expansion from 30 locations and 130 providers to 85 locations and more than 440 providers. In his new role as CSO, he will oversee financial operations, strategic planning, and business development. He will also be responsible for the platform's financial performance and will work with the CFOs at each partner practice to guide CVL's next phase of development.

"It's been a privilege to serve as CFO during such a formative time for CVL," said Zaunbrecher. "As I move into the CSO role, I'm excited to focus more deeply on our strategic roadmap; working to expand partnerships, identify new opportunities, and ensure that our vision remains aligned with both clinical impact and business performance."

This leadership transition strengthens CVL's position in the evolving cardiovascular market by pairing experienced financial oversight with a dedicated strategic growth function. For partners and patients, the change reflects CVL's commitment to clinical excellence, forward-thinking strategy, and its mission to provide patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.

Media Contact

