Cardiovascular Logistics Announces Ibrahim Aloustwani as CEO of First Coast Cardiovascular Institute

"As COO, Ibrahim was already fulfilling many of the responsibilities of a CEO — and even those of an operational CFO," said Dr. Yazan Khatib, president of FCCI. "He's helped us navigate meaningful growth while preserving the patient-first culture that defines us. We could not have asked for better. His leadership is both a stabilizing force and a catalyst for continued innovation, and I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead for our team and our patients."

Aloustwani brings a combined 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare administration and operations management. Prior to joining FCCI in 2015, he spent 15 years in senior operations roles across other industries, including as director of operations. As cardiovascular needs grow more complex, his expanded role will help the organization navigate that complexity with greater coordination across both clinical operations and patient access.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CEO at FCCI, an organization I have been proud to help shape over the past several years alongside our tremendous physician leaders," said Aloustwani. "This is not just a title change but a continued commitment to our mission of providing our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available. As we grow alongside CVL, my focus will remain on supporting our physicians, empowering our staff, and expanding access to care while ensuring we remain true to the values that have defined FCCI."

As CEO, Aloustwani will lead FCCI into its next phase of growth, with a continued focus on innovation, operational efficiency and clinical excellence. As part of the CVL platform, FCCI will continue to demonstrate that physician-led care can grow effectively while maintaining high clinical standards, operational integrity, and strong community relationships.

"Ibrahim's leadership has been instrumental in aligning FCCI's operations with CVL's broader mission," said David Konur, chief executive officer of CVL. "We are proud to support his promotion to CEO and confident that he will continue to elevate the standard of care while driving performance and growth across the region."

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, Cardiovascular Logistics enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment that's firmly focused on advancing cardiovascular medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit www.CVLhealth.com.

About First Coast Cardiovascular Institute (FCCI)

Since 2002, FCCI has built a reputation for providing compassionate care to residents of Northeast Florida and Southern Georgia. With 38 providers, the practice has consistently brought the latest advancements in medicine to the region, allowing its patients to be the first to benefit from exciting new technology. FCCI offers board-certified services in cardiovascular medicine, sleep medicine, pulmonology, amputation prevention, and stroke care and prevention. Besides clinical innovations, FCCI has pioneered healthcare delivery innovations, with successes in value-based healthcare with CMS as well as commercial payors. Learn more at www.firstcoastcardio.com.

