Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Ben Griffith as Chief Legal Officer

"CVL has built a platform that is genuinely differentiated in this space. Its physician-led model sets it apart, and I'm looking forward to helping it continue to grow while keeping physicians at the center of every decision." — Ben Griffith, JD, Chief Legal Officer, Cardiovascular Logistics Post this

Most recently, Griffith served as president of The Specialty Alliance (formerly GI Alliance), where he led mergers and acquisitions, integrations, operations, IT and revenue cycle management. He previously served as the company's chief legal officer from 2022 to 2025, guiding it through its recapitalization with Apollo Hybrid Value and its $3.9 billion sale to Cardinal Health.

"CVL has built a platform that is genuinely differentiated in this space," said Griffith. "Its physician-led model sets it apart, and I'm looking forward to helping it continue to grow in a way that keeps physicians at the center of every decision."

Griffith holds a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Saint Louis University School of Law, where he was a member of the Order of the Woolsack and served on the Saint Louis University Law Journal, and a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis. He is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri and has been recognized by Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers for his work in health care and M&A law.

"Ben has done this work from both sides, as outside counsel on major transactions and as the senior legal and operational leader inside a large physician-led platform," said Dr. Gary M. Kirsh, CEO of CVL. "Few people combine his level of transactional and regulatory expertise with real operating experience. He will provide the perspective CVL needs as we bring on new partners, scale our platform and keep our patients at the center of everything we do."

Griffith's appointment reflects CVL's continued investment in building the leadership infrastructure to support its growing physician network, in service of its mission to provide patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit cvlhealth.com.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Cardiovascular Logistics, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://cvlhealth.com/

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SOURCE Cardiovascular Logistics