Cardiovascular Logistics Appoints Charles McRae as Chief Operating Officer

Previously, McRae held senior leadership roles with Radiology Partners, overseeing multi-state operations and strengthening physician practice management, and with Columbus Radiology Corporation, where he led the transition to a business-led structure that enhanced governance and growth.

"Charles has a proven ability to strengthen organizations while keeping patient care and physician collaboration at the center," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "His leadership approach aligns with CVL's mission to provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care available."

A former NFL offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, McRae has built a leadership style rooted in teamwork, transparency, and accountability. After his football career, he earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee and went on to hold executive roles that combined operational excellence and clinician engagement.

"What drew me to CVL is its focus on supporting physicians as both caregivers and business leaders," McRae said. "It's rare to find an organization that balances innovation with integrity so effectively. I'm honored to join this team and contribute to the continued growth of a model that's redefining how cardiovascular care is delivered. My commitment is to build on CVL's physician partnership model through open communication, data-driven transparency, and shared success with every member of the team."

With McRae stepping into the COO role, CVL is positioned to further enhance its operational foundation and strengthen collaboration across its growing network, advancing the next phase of strategic and organic growth and ensuring access to high-quality cardiovascular care nationwide.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the comprehensive national platform that enables premier cardiovascular practices to scale and thrive in a dynamic market. The company brings together leading partners who are practicing at the top of their specialty and share a vision for transforming cardiovascular care delivery. Through its deep experience in cardiovascular medicine and practice development, comprehensive resources, and physician-led approach, CVL enables top-tier practices to grow in a collaborative environment focused on advancing medicine and improving patient care. To learn more, visit CVLhealth.com.

